‘Canelo’ Álvarez reveals that he has become a vegan

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez spoke about his type of diet that he has adopted to have a better physical condition

MEXICO — Saul ‘Canelo’ AlvarezMexican boxer, revealed that he has become a vegan, a diet with which he hopes to live a historic 2022, just as he did in 2021, the year in which in addition to achieving the triple crown, in addition to being named as a fighter of the year, while Eddy Reynosowas recognized as manager and coach of the year.

“The truth is that I’m not very complicated when it comes to food, I adapt a lot, I adapt quickly and it’s not something that I grabbed like that and that I left everything I ate before a fuck…, no. All week I try to eat what is vegan and if one day I eat something else, meat, chicken, whatever, like, I have no problem, but I do try to keep eating vegan all week, ”he declared in an interview for ESPN.

“I feel very good, my body has adapted very well, I feel strong, my stomach is very good, I highly recommend it.”

Canelo Alvarez He also reported that along with boxing, he trains for four hours in golf, a sport in which he intends to improve; while in boxing he practices three hours in the afternoon, plus another hour at night.

Saúl Álvarez spoke about his type of diet that he has adopted. Getty Images

At the moment, Canelo Alvarez is preparing for his first fight of the year, which will be on May 7 against Dmitry Bivolin which the Mexican boxer will go from 168 pounds to 175, a weight in which he feels good, he even has the Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk as a sparring partner.

“It makes me very happy. What Eddy (Reynoso) and I are doing is something historic and the truth is that I feel very happy because at the end of the day it is what we work for, to make history, I have always said it, and well, records were made to be broken and hopefully the others are motivated and go for it. It is a motivation for many, like for us at the time”.