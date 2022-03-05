Canelo Álvarez shows off his Bugatti Chirón, the most expensive sports car in the world

Midtime Editorial

Inside the world of boxing Canelo Alvarez not only can you show off your championships and victories, but also be one of the highest paid athletes in the world, a fact that allows you to give yourself certain luxuries that very few can aspire to; the sports cars are one of his favorites.

Canelo Alvarez not only has a own luxury jet, but it always shines designer clothinghas residences in various parts of the world, has million dollar watches and a large collection of cars, where one of his latest acquisitions is the Bugatti Chiron, sports car that is one of the most expensive in the world.

Canelo Álvarez showed off the ‘Smurf’

In social networks the Mexican boxer boasted some photos and videos from his luxurious Turquoise Blue Car, which not only looks impressive, but also has one of the most powerful engines.

East amazing sports car has a W16 machine of eight liters and four turbos, with which it can reach a power of more than 1,500 horsepower.

To give us an idea of ​​how powerful the Bugatti Chiron, it must be taken into account that can reach 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 secondsas well as the 200 km/h in 6.5 seconds. A bestiality.

His design is elegant, sophisticatedhas leather interiors and quite comfortable so that Canelo Alvarez drives itin addition to being very well equipped for any need that the boxer may have.

The price of Bugatti Chiron is around 3 million dollarswhich can be translated into 60 million pesosa figure with which anyone could live very well for years, but Canelo invested it in a sports carone of many in his collection.

