Canelo Álvarez suffers another setback: The Ring no longer considers him the best pound for pound

La Saul “Canelo” Alvarez loses to Dmitry Bivol continues to take its toll, because with that result the Mexican ceased to be the best pound for pound in the world, position now occupied by the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Canelo remained in first place, but is now in sixth place in the top ten revealed by The Ring, which has prestige in the world of boxing. For Bivol, on the other hand, the victory against the Mexican was enough to consolidate himself in eighth place.

Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, ranks second among the best pound-for-pound fighters, while Errol Spence Jr, the IBF, WBA and WBC welterweight champion, ranks fourth.

In addition to Álvarez, another Mexican fighter, Juan Francisco Estrada, He is on the list where he occupies the fifth position, one ahead of Canelo. Although Estrada hasn’t fought in months, he is in that position because of the results of other fighters and because he has been out of action due to illness.

Another Latin fighter, Román Chocolatito González, closes the list after defeating Rey Martínez by unanimous decision on March 5 of this year. The Nicaraguan pound for pound was the best in the world between 2015 and 2016.

Oleksandr Usyk | Ukraine | 19-0-0 | IBF, WBA and WBO Heavyweight Champion.

Terry Crawford | United States | 38-0-0 | WBO Welterweight Champion

Naoya Inoue | Japan | 22-0-0 | IBF and WBA Bantamweight Champion

Errol Spence son | United States | 28-0-0 | IBF, WBA, and WBC Welterweight Champion

Juan Francisco Estrada | Mexico | 42-3-0-0 | WBA super flyweight champion

Canelo Alvarez | Mexico | 57-2-2 | WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC Super Middleweight Champion

Vasily Lomachenko | Ukraine | 16-2-0 | Former lightweight champion

Dmitri Bivol | Russia | 20-0-0 | WBA Light Heavyweight Champion

Josh Taylor | England | 19-0-0 | WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC Super Lightweight Champion

Roman Gonzalez | Nicaraguan | 51-3-0 | Former super flyweight champion