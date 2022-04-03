Canelo Álvarez surprises with his physical change prior to his fight against Bivol

yesaúl “Canelo” Álvarez continues to focus on his preparation for his fight on May 7 against the Russian Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds.

The man from Guadalajara has made a lot of effort, because after becoming unified monarch at 168 poundsworks every day in the Canelo Team gym to get ready in the light heavyweight category.

In 2019 alone, the Mexican boxer had had to move up in weight to be able to fight at light heavyweight against Sergey Kovalev.

I like the idea of ​​going back to 175 pounds, facing the second best fighter in that division. For me, it is the beginning of making history. He is a good champion “, expressed the boxer for the specialized website BoxingScene.com

And specifically about his Russian opponent, he noted:

“That’s why I choose him. He’s a good fighter. He has something to offer. He’s a champion, he’s bigger than me and he’s a good fighter. I like that. He’s a better fighter than other guys,” he said.

The next fights of the boxer considered to be the best pound for pound boxer will depend on his result against Bivol.

Previously, the boxer has been fed up with the media and his own detractors wanting to force him against one or another fighter, when there really is no one who can offer him something to continue growing as a boxer and as a legend.

“It’s not something I really want, because I don’t really care. Sometimes all of you (the media) ask a lot: ‘Hey you! You need to fight Canelo, Canelo, Canelo, Canelo, but why not fight each other first? them and I face the winner. Simple, right? “Commented the boxer.

And “Canelo’s” effort in the gym is paying off, because just over a month before the long-awaited fight that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Matchroom Boxing, promoter of the fight, shared some photos that show the remarkable physical change of the 31-year-old Mexican.

Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing