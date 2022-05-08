Canelo Álvarez: the unique way in which the boxer learned English without studying it | Via ESPN | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

talk about representatives of boxing in the world that come from Mexico is now synonymous with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. An athlete like few others and an excellent visionary in business, he stands out among his compatriots, among other things, for responding to his interviews in English when required. But how did he learn the language without studying it? Here the details.

It’s not a secret that many Spanish-speaking athletes prefer not to leave their comfort zone and speak a language that is not the one they grew up with. Although in an individual sport like boxing it is not always necessary, it is still necessary to open up some opportunities and ‘Canelo’ knows it very well.

HOW CANELO ÁLVAREZ LEARNED ENGLISH WITHOUT STUDYING IT

In an interview with ESPN, he was congratulated by journalist Ricardo Celis for highlighting his willingness to respond in the most popular language in the world. But without a doubt it was his answer that surprised more than one: “I have never studied EnglishI tried for about a month but the truth is that the study is not given to me”, he explained.

He also confessed that he came to communicate in this language more fluently thanks to the conversations he has with his golf friends. There practice as much as possible, without fear that you might make a mistake, because his companions are willing to correct him in a good way. Of course, jokes are sometimes unavoidable.

“Now that I talk to them, they tell me more that I talk about it, I have more conversations and they make me have more confidence in doing it. If I make a mistake I tell them ‘let’s see, try to speak in Spanish’”, he adds about some scenes that are recurring during his practice time. He is a genius in and out of the ring.

Few Hispanic boxers venture to do their interviews in English. For him @Canelo is “No problem” listen how he does it. @ClaudiaTrejos @DAZNBoxing pay-per-view #CaneloBivol pic.twitter.com/4hrcBuRub8 – Ricardo Celis (@CelisDeportes) May 3, 2022