Canelo Alvarez vs. bivol | Dmitry Bivol defeated Saul Canelo Álvarez by unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas | Record | Result | Summary | FULL-SPORTS

Dmitry Bivol achieved what many wanted. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Russian boxer was able to defeat Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and kept the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title in his possession.

It was more the Russian fighter in the boxing evening despite the fact that the public was not with him. The spectators leaned towards Canelo, but that did not stop Bivol from showing why he is one of the best in the world.

“I think today I proved that I am the best. I kept my belts. I put up with all the boos from the people”, said the Russian champion after beating the man from Guadalajara in 12 rounds. “Canelo is a great champion, I respect him a lot,” he added.

The Mexican, meanwhile, acknowledged his defeat. “In boxing, you win or you lose. Today I had to lose. He had to win and we have to accept it”, he said, later pointing out that he considers that he had “a great fight” and that “in the end the people are the ones who win”.

Likewise, Álvarez highlighted the performance of his rival. “He is a great fighter; he goes in, he goes out; you can’t connect it that easy. I think I did enough to win, but that’s the way it is,” he continued.

Canelo, who had not lost since September 2013, also announced that he will seek revenge against the Russian. “Of course, this is not going to stay like this,” he specified. Bivol has said that he has no problem. With this victory, his record has increased to 20 wins, without any losses.

For the second time in his career, Canelo Álvarez will move up to the light heavyweight division, having defeated Sergey Kovalev in 2019. He will face Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA light heavyweight title in an event that will have place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Álvarez has marked history in contact sports, after his victory over Caleb Plant in the city of Las Vegas. In the next video we will review the best knockouts of the Mexican boxer throughout his career.

Bivol, who made his professional debut in 2014, was a gold medalist at the 2013 World Combat Games. The Russian defeated Felix Valera in 2016 to win the interim WBA light heavyweight title. After being promoted to regular champion in 2017, he has defended the belt five times, three of them as super champion. Bivol’s last fight was a victory over Umar Salamov in December 2021.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: schedules in the world

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 20 hours

Venezuela: 20 hours

Bolivia: 20 hours

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Canelo, who debuted in 2005, is a world champion in four divisions. After suffering the only loss of his career in 2013 against Floyd Mayweather, he has won 15 of his last 16 fights and drew another against Gennadiy Golovkin. The last time he fought was in November, when he beat Caleb Plant to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmity Bivol: how they arrive

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is the current WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight world champion. In addition, the Mexican has managed to be world champion in three other divisions (super welterweight, middle and light heavy). After becoming the first unified Latino, he now wants to reign again at 175 pounds.

The last fight was on November 6, 2021. He knocked out Caleb Plant in the eleventh round to unify the four super middleweight titles. Of his last four fights, three of them have been against undefeated.

Bivol is ten times WBA light heavyweight world champion (two of them, interim) and has an extensive and great amateur past (he won world sub22 gold). Of pure Russian school, he is a boxer who dominates the distance and has a dangerous jab. Precision is another of his strong points. The fight against Álvarez is the most important of his career.

His last fight was on December 11, 2021. He defeated Umar Salamov in Yekaterinburg (Russia). It was a fight that he dominated with great ease and in which he relived one of his biggest problems: sometimes he is so superior and risks so little that he ends up getting bored.

