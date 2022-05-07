Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: schedule, TV and where to watch the fight today live online

The moment has come. After six months since his last fight, Canelo Álvarez gets back on the roped. He does it with a new challenge ahead: to become light heavyweight champion again.

Schedule: What time does the fight between Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol start?

Canelo Álvarez executed a very ambitious plan in 2021. In a year he managed to be the only super middleweight champion and now he is trying to lift a light heavyweight belt again. Dmitry Bivol’s challenge is great, but the Mexican has shown that he does not have, at the moment, a rival who could get him into trouble. The Canelo vs. Plant evening takes place this Saturday, May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The evening will start at 2:00 p.m. (local time). The televised part will start at 6:00 p.m. (local time) and the main event is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 11:00 p.m./02:00 a.m./05:00 a.m.

USA: 17:00/20:00/23:00 (ET) / 14:00/18:00/20:00 (PT).

Mexico: 4:00 p.m./7:00 p.m./10:00 p.m. (CT).

Colombia: 4:00 p.m./7:00 p.m./10:00 p.m.

Chili: 5:00 p.m./8:00 p.m./11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 6:00 p.m./9:00 p.m./12:00 a.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m./7:00 p.m./10:00 p.m.

*Order of schedules: Start of the evening, start of the main card and scheduled time of the main duel.

Television: On which channel to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant?

DAZN It will be the television in charge of producing and broadcasting the event. For the first time in its history, this evening it will be marketed in United States via PPV. It will be priced at $59.99 for subscribers and $79.99 for non-subscribers. In the rest of the countries where it is present (Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Peru, among many others) the event can be followed at no additional cost to its subscribers. In addition, in Mexico the evening can also be enjoyed by TV Azteca and TUDN.

Undercard of Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: WBA Light Heavyweight

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol star card

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship.

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Golas Valenzuela: IBF North America of the super light.

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez: IBF North America Welterweight.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Scott Alexander: 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Preliminary fight card for Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto: 10 rounds at flyweight.

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva: 8 rounds at middleweight.

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai: 8 rounds at lightweight.

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Mail: 8 rounds at super featherweight.