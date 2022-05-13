“Canelo Álvarez was annulled”: Terrible Morales…

former world champion Erik “Terrible” Morales I consider that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was annulled in his fight against Dmitry Bivol and, for him, the result was surprising.

“Cinnamon it was nullified simply above the ring, ”said the Terrible Morales In the channel One More Round. “It seems like there was a time when she got frustrated.”

The previous Saturday at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, bivol won by unanimous decision over a Canelo Alvarez who couldn’t decipher Russian.

“He did not know how to understand what was happening,” added the Terrible Morales. “How to overcome that problem that was in front of me, which was bivol”.

He said that given what was happening in the ring and the dominance of bivolthere was no response or Canelo Alvarez nor of his corner commanded by Eddy Reynoso.

“It seemed that they drove him out of his boxes,” he added. “He did not know how to determine and the corner did not know how to define what it was that he had to do. Cinnamon”.

He also highlighted the actions of bivolwho remained calm, with his fight plan and was able to come out with his hand raised.

“bivol it looked faster, stronger,” he said. Erik Morales. “A great defense, with organized attacks, he knew how to remain calm until the end of the fight to determine who was going to be the winner.”

Canelo Álvarez was nullified, the fight was poorly planned and poorly executed

After regretting that many Mexicans went out to celebrate the defeat of Canelo AlvarezAlthough it hurt others, he said it was a poorly planned and poorly executed fight for the man from Guadalajara, and a surprising result.

“I think Cinnamon He had a bad night, poorly planned, poorly armed and poorly executed,” he said. “Many of us believed that it was going to be an easy night for Cinnamonincluding me, however, there was a big surprise and bivol He came out with his hand up.”

Despite the defeat, the four-time world champion hopes that Cinnamon think things through and that his return be at 168 pounds, where he is the undisputed monarch.

“It was a very difficult fight for Cinnamon, that I teach him a lot”, he acknowledged. “Hopefully he gets back to 168 pounds where maybe he can do better.”

Trust that Cinnamon think things through for the best before you get back into activity.

“You know how it is Cinnamon, sometimes he is unpredictable in his decisions”, he commented. “Hopefully he thinks about it with his head and doesn’t take it in a self-centered way or with his guts.”

Finally, he said that this defeat is not the end of the career of the Cinnamon and that at 168 pounds there are many fights that people want to see, like before Gennady Golovkin.

“This is not the end,” he concluded. Terrible. “In 168 he is an absolute champion, he could defend against several rivals that exist there and that attract the attention of many people, fights that people want- Let’s hope that the one of GGG”.