Canelo Álvarez would have a third fight in 2022 against Makabu or Ryder

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez could extend your relationship with Matchroom Boxing beyond the two fights that closed this Friday against Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkinsince there is an intention to carry out one more in December in the city of Londonwhich would close another strong year in profits that will go beyond the 85 million dollars that were initially discussed.

Excited to announce the May 7 fight between Canelo and Bivol, promoter Eddie Hearn announced the possibility that the man from Guadalajara will have a third meeting this 2002, even with rivals already outlined and who could be Ilunga Makabuwhom he had challenged for the WBC cruiserweight title, and the other would be of the mandatory before John Ryder for the WBA super middleweight title.

“As a fight fan, being around and working with people like Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso is amazing. Yes, it’s a great day for all of us”, commented Hearn, who recognized how complex it was to convince Saúl, given that there were other very strong proposals.

More money than mentioned

Initially it was reported that Matchroom Boxing had put $85 million on Canelo’s table for the fights against Bivol and Golovkin, although Hearn clarified that the amount was greaterthis in order to face other businessmen who were also looking for the best pound for pound in the world.

“Obviously, everyone made an approach; they all presented opportunities. He wants to go through those. I always felt that our relationship with Canelo Álvarez was the best of all the relationships that he has or has had. Financially, both were great deals., much bigger than was initially reported,” Hearn said.

He also confirmed that next Wednesday both fighters will have their first confrontation, where the venue will also be announced, as well as the price of the tickets and other details that surround the match.​

​