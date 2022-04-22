Canelo Álvarez’s message to Terence Crawford and…

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He invited Errol Spence Y Terence Crawford to get in the ring and fight for the unification of the welterweight belts.

“That’s why you’re in boxing,” he said in a talk with the media. “I always try to do the fights that people want me to do. People want to see you fight the best. When they want to see a good fight like this, you have to give it to the people.”

Although Cinnamon He said he is focused on his fight against Dmitry Bivolcompared the situation of Spence Y Crawford with his future battle against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin in September.

“I know that I am 100% focused on the fight with bivol”, pointed out the Mexican boxer. “But people want to see that fight with Golovkin, that is entirely for all of them. I know they want to see this fight and it’s for them that I’m going to do it.”

Spence He comes from beating the Cuban Yordenis Ugas by knockout and get the belt of the WBA of 147 pounds, in order to have three of the four belts in the division. After his triumph error insisted on getting the unification fight against Crawford Now that he’s a free agent.

“We had some setbacks, but you know the time has come to make this fight,” he posted on his Instagram account. Instagram. “The time has come to become legends.”

Canelo Álvarez asks Terence Crawford and Errol Spence to fight

Crawford He has not been left behind in the exchanges on social networks and warned that he is willing to carry out the confrontation.

“I hope you keep those belts warm, because I’ll go get them later,” he posted.

Terence Crawford made its last match in November 2021 against Shawn Porterwhom he defeated by knockout in the tenth round to make the fifth successful defense of the belt of the WBO.