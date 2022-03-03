Canelo and Bivol live 1st face to face; confirm Las Vegas as venue

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.03.2022 16:00:19





The Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the Russian Dmitry Bivol they lived their first face to face to look at his fight on May 7where they took the opportunity to reveal the seat of their contest: the T-Mobile Arenafrom Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both fighters were respectful during the face to face, where even the Canelo thanked his Russian opponent for agreeing to expose his belt WBA in the 175-pound category.

“Thank you all, thanks to you (Bivol) for the opportunity to fight for your world championship. I’m excited for this year, I’m a hard working man, I’m going to put my best in the ring and I’m going to put up a great fight for my fans“said the man from Guadalajara, who hopes to feel the support of Mexicans in Las Vegas.

“Yes, It’s a complicated fight, very dangerous, but it’s going to be a great fight with my people in Las Vegas.I am going to prepare myself as I should because it will be a very difficult fight,” he added at the press conference.

Also, the Canelo Alvarez stated that he agreed to fight the Russian simply because: “I like challenges, it makes me feel aliveI like real challenges and I want to show that I am a great fighter,” he said.

Dmitry Bivol, faced with a unique opportunity

The Russian boxer is clear that getting into the ring against the Cinnamoninvolves grabbing the spotlight, so He stated that he is facing a unique opportunity to show off to the world.

“I am happy with this fight, that it takes place in the United States, in the mecca of boxing, that is very important to me; fighting the greatest in the world today, they are going to see my skills and everyone will see them.