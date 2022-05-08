Canelo and Bivol with nothing else to talk about and a lot to say in the ring

Las Vegas — Words run out. It’s action time. And that is expected from the mega fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) and Dmitry Bivol (19-0-0, 11 KO’s) that will surely fill the T-Mobile Arena in this city in the state of Nevada.

Two champions face to face, one, the top-dog of the sport, the other, a solid champion, undefeated and who puts on the table his light heavyweight world champion belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

For the occasion, the WBA made a beautiful allegorical belt for the centenary celebrations of the organization that was founded on July 2, 2021, which includes images of the two protagonists with the inscription of May 7 as proof of the day of the contest. .

WBA belt that will be worn by the winner of the light heavyweight fight between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol. Salvador Rodriguez

Actively and passively, the Mexican has said, and has shown it throughout the week with impeccable behavior that included, according to colleague Carlos A. Nava, offering all official press conferences in English for the first time in his career , that this is his moment and Bivol will not be able to stop him from extending his streak of 10 wins in Las Vegas.

By the way, the folks at ESPN Stats & Info remind us that this will be Canelo’s sixth fight at T-Mobile Arena, where he had two epic battles against Gennadiy Golovkin for the middleweight titles. Instead, Bivol is appearing at T-Mobile Arena for the first time, and this is the second time he has visited Las Vegas to fight (he was part of the Ward-Kovalev II undercard in 2017).

2 Related

Canelo, who is the number 1 fighter on ESPN’s pound-for-pound rankings, a list he has topped since last year when he became the first Mexican to do so since Julio Cesar Chavez in 1992, has apparently already won the first round of the contest after of a massive reception by his fans at the weigh-in the day before.

Canelo’s shout, while exposing his intentions for the fight, of “Viva México… cabro…” stirred up the group of thousands of fans who came to Toshiba Square, despite the inclement sun, to support their idol , and that they were already very excited since the appearance of the Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez who had been chanted “Vuelta, Vuelta, Vuelta”, while fulfilling his duties as a television talent.

“My respects to Canelo. He has not adjusted to his superstar status and has learned English,” ESPN producer Carlos Trillo told me as we watched the Mexican boxer, who wore fine zebra-silk pajamas, unwrap himself with ease. with the language of Shakespeare.

play 1:30 This was Canelo’s entrance to the previous weigh-in for combat against Bivol

In this unknown scenario for Bivol, the Russian was able to cope with the peculiar circumstance of the natural boos with English diplomacy. So much so that in the middle of his response to Eddie Hearn, he said in perfect Spanish “Long live May 5, congratulations to all the Mexican fans who are here.”

And that was one of the peculiarities of this week between the two protagonists. Neither of them have used high-sounding phrases or insults to heat up the atmosphere. All the time the respect and camaraderie between them has been exemplary. In fact, they ended the weigh-in with a kind of mutual bow and a strong handshake.

IN THE MEANTIME, this Saturday dawned as usual in Las Vegas. People wake up and rush out in search of a coffee to wake up and fulfill their crowded itinerary in a city that was conceived and created for tourists.

The billboard will begin around 5:00 pm PT (8:00 pm ET) and it transpired that ranchera singer Carín León will perform the Mexican national anthem.

On the other side there will be no anthem, nor will Bivol be able to enter with his flag nor will the name of his country be mentioned, since the WBA imposed strict rules for the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers in official combat due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

THE JUDGES of the Canelo-Bivol fight will be Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld. According to ESPN & Stats, Cheatham has officiated in 82 world title fights during his career, Moretti (380) and Weisfeld (288).

All three have worked title fights for Canelo. Cheatham judged the Mexican’s fight against Billy Joe Saunders, at the time of the stoppage he had Canelo winning 77-75.

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and ESPN+. Subscribe to ESPN+ to see exclusive boxing eventsweigh-ins and more (US only). Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m. ET ESPN+: Tony Yoka vs. Martin Bakole, 10 rounds, heavyweight Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET ESPN+: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO interim middleweight title

Moretti did it in 8 fights, most notably both fights against Gennadiy Golovkin (according to Moretti, GGG won the first 115-113 and Canelo won the second 115-113). He also saw Canelo win 11 of 12 rounds against Miguel Cotto in 2015 (119-109).

Lastly, Weisfeld has judged 4 fights for the Mexican. The most notable was when he saw Canelo win in the rematch with GGG (115-113). Weisfeld is the only one who has also judged a Bivol title fight, that fight ended by TKO in round 12 and he had a 109-100 in favor of the Russian over the Cuban Sullivan Barrera.

FAST courtesy of the ESPN Stats & Info group.

Canelo faces Dmitry Bivol in search of becoming the second Hispanic boxer to be a two-time light heavyweight champion, after Argentine Víctor Galíndez achieved it in the late 1970s. The Mexican won the WBO light heavyweight title after defeating Sergey Kovalev in 2019, becoming the fourth Mexican-born fighter to be champion in 4 weight classes.

It will be the seventh fight in a row that Canelo is the favorite (-500 at Caesars Sportsbook). He has been an underdog since he won the middleweight belts from Gennadiy Golovkin in their 2018 rematch.

Around the date of Cinco de Mayo, Saúl has a balance of 7-0, 4 KO in title fights. Overall, his record in world title bouts stands at 17-1-1 (10 KOs).

Canelo is one of eight undisputed men’s champions in the modern 4-belt era, a status only achieved by: Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor and George Kambosos Jr.

play 1:29 Jorge Eduardo points out that unlike the last rivals of the Mexican, the Russian is going to the front and will seek to win the fight.

While in the other corner, Bivol is one of only two world champions Russia has, the other being Artur Beterbiev who also fights at 175lbs. Bivol will be making the 11th defense of his WBA title (including interim and “regular” defenses).

In fights against current or former world champions (Jean Pascal and Joe Smith Jr.) he is 2-0. And he won each of his last 6 fights by unanimous decision; the last stoppage win was in 2018 against Sullivan Barrera.