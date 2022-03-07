“Canelo” called René so that J Balvin would not come out with the tiraera

While the video in which Residente appears criticizing J Balvin with everything continues to accumulate more views and comments in public opinion, the desire to know more internal details is being fulfilled for fans because the Puerto Rican himself has given an interview in which he spoke of everything.

In a conversation with Mollusk TV in Youtube, Rene Perez He spoke for several minutes about his fight with his Colombian colleague, which could be considered the topic of the moment on social networks and in several Latin American countries.

It was there that it became known that the Mexican boxer Saúl Alvárez interceded in the middle of the discussion with the aim of calming the waters and thus preventing someone from being harmed by everything that was said on the internet and in the media.

“CANELO” ÁLVAREZ INTERCEDE FOR J BALVIN

Several months ago, before the viral song was published, a very upset Resident confessed that several people called him on behalf of J Balvin in order to calm the waters and not launch the aforementioned theme song.

One of those who would have raised the phone to prevent the conflict between the artists from escalating is Canelo Alvarezwho is a friend of the Colombian.

According to what the ex-singer of Calle 13he is a big fan of boxing, so he answered immediately, considering that several people that day were calling him and he ignored them.

When talking to the Mexican, Resident calms down and lets everything happen, but the future behavior of Balvin and his family made the Central American very uncomfortable.

“I didn’t want to pick up the phone until Canelo Álvarez called me. I’m a boxing fan and I was going to train with him the next day. He told me to talk to him (Balvin) because he’s sad about it.”commented.