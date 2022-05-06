Canelo confessed what he felt when he saw Óscar Valdez lose to Stevenson

Canelo Álvarez encouraged Óscar Valdez despite losing the super featherweight title (Photo: Instagram/ @oscarvaldez56)

The Canelo Team experienced its first defeat since it established itself as the best team of professional boxers. Óscar Valdez lost the WBC super featherweight championship (World Boxing Council) in view of Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision, thereby king he let go of his undefeated record and experienced the first loss in his professional career.

Despite the negative scenario that Valdez will now have to face to become world champion again, Saul Cinnamon Alvarez cheered on his gym buddy and encouraged him to move on. During the press day, prior to the Guadalajara fight against Dmitry Bivol, Saúl attended different media and spoke about Óscar Valdez.

In it he confessed what he felt when he saw that his partner failed to establish himself as the unified 130-pound champion. And although he prepared hard with Eddy ReynosoÓscar did not meet the objective and fell to the American Stevenson.

Óscar Valdez lost the WBC super featherweight championship to Shakur Stevenson (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

The first thing the 168-pound champion expressed was the feeling that caused him to see the sonorense fall before the power and ability of Stevenson; however, he pointed out that this is the sport of fists and gloves, so he could not justify or excuse the defeat of the member of the Canelo Team. So she detailed it for the portal fine boxing:

“We feel sad for Óscar, but it is boxing, he is a great fighter”

And it is not only Eddy Reynoso Y Óscar Valdez left the ring crestfallenbut in the distance the Cinnamon he also felt sad; after the 12 rounds and that the judges will declare Stevenson the winner By unanimous decision, Álvarez recognized the battle that the now unified super featherweight champion gave, for this reason he considered that he was better than Valdez.

In Valdez’s first defense of the WBC championship against Robson Conceicao, Canelo was present for the fight (Photo: Twitter/@oscarvaldez56)

“We obviously feel sad for his loss, we wanted him to win but it’s boxing; at the end of the day it is boxing and Shakur showed that he was better than him, simply ”, he sentenced.

And inside the advice that Saúl Álvarez gave him Óscar Valdez was to continue with his boxing career and not allow that pothole to “truncate” his dreams, since the super middleweight champion affirmed that he was already in the same place where Valdez is, for that reason he encouraged him to continue forward to come out of defeat

“A lot of encouragement, I have been in your shoes before, I have already felt that feeling and a lot of encouragement. Motivation, keep going that does not truncate your dreams, keep going that is the only thing you can do “

Throughout the important contests that The King has had, Canelo has been by his side (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

Throughout the important contests that he has had king, Cinnamon has been by your side; although he has not gone up to the corner with Eddy Reynoso, Saúl has supported and advised him. In its first defense of the WBC super featherweight fail in view of Robson Conceicaothe native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, was present at the fight and from the stands he was shouting instructions and other demands to Valdez.

Once the fight concluded and Valdez retained his championship in September 2021, Álvarez went to the dressing room to “scold” the former Olympic boxer Well, from the experience of Guadalajara, Óscar made some mistakes in his defense. That video went viral on social networks and there was talk of the union and support that exists within the Canelo Team.

In relation to the next challenge that you will have to face Eddy Reynoso It’s about the fight Cinnamon against Dmitry bivol next May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The best pound for pound today will seek to be the new WBA champion in the 175 lbs.

