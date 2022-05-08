Canelo failed against Bivol and before the logic of the ring

On the defensive and against the ropes, this is how Canelo Álvarez looked for much of the fight (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON)

The Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez plunged much of the future of his sophisticated professional career into uncertainty, unmatched in generating profits for a vast swath of the boxing industry, due to an incomprehensible disregard of those who guide and schedule his fights. A mixture of ignorance and ignorance about who is who in the boxing world. He paid a very high tax by repeating an illogical challenge to his own body: adding weight and returning to 79,110 kg, accepting an inconvenient opponent in every aspect, who added very little to his resume: the Kyrgyz Dmitry Bivol (79,200 kg), champion World Light Heavyweight Championship (WBA), who defeated him by points in 12 rounds in extended and unobjectionable mode, at the T-Mobile Stadium in Las Vegas.

The fall of Canelo caused an absolute bankruptcy in the stock market of the great investments in this discipline. As unexpected as final. Her defeat carries much more weight -popular and commercial- than Bivol’s own victory, that she received stateless honors in the United States because of her Russian nationality. Without anthems or flags, and officially presented as a resident athlete in Indio, California.

The Kyrgyz took advantage of Canelo’s slowness and based on a good transfer of the ring, with jabs and long-distance cross blows, he took very clear advantages. He won very comfortably, in a very good match by 117-111 on the LA NACION card. Although he was surprised by the unanimous ruling 115-113 -narrow and controversial- granted by the three official judges. Once again, a boxer represented by the English businessman Eddie Hearn -reactivated as Álvarez’s promoter- received great protection at the time of the verdict.

This time it was not enough to modify the result. At recent festivals, Scotland’s Josh Taylor and Ireland’s Katie Taylor, champions of their team, were incomprehensibly favored in lousy decisions against Jack Catterall and Amanda Serrano, respectively. And these figures invite a punctilious observation in this regard.

Bivol hits Canelo

Has the decline of “Canelo” begun?

The Mexican entered entered the final stretch of his career. At 31, he deserves a new opportunity. This defeat does not imply the last act on the ring. Especially considering that he had put together the best performance of his career by knocking out Caleb Plant last November. Reason ejects him –now– to make his third fight with Kasajo Gennady Golovkin in super middleweight, with a kilage close to 76 kg; however, the convenience with the business and his own vanity will tempt him towards a revenge with Bivol, next September 17. Date that he already has assigned to appear again in Las Vegas. Would his luck change anything in a new match with the Russian? No, absolutely nothing.

His three extra kilos took away his speed and vivacity. And his reflexes also worked on another frequency. Physical issue or boxing deterioration? We cannot now have a categorical and vital answer for his future.

Canelo tries with a right overhand, but it hardly bothered the Kyrgyzstan (AL BELLO/)

What’s next for Bivol?

Revenge with Canelo will be the most sought-after check and perhaps the least risky fight. Sportingly, the match with his compatriot Artur Beterviev, titleholder (WBC-FIB) and winner by KO of his 17 bouts, for the unification of the title, is the most anticipated in the light heavyweights. Moreover, Beterviev will risk his crown with Joe Smith, holder of the title (WBO), on June 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York, with great chances of victory. Bivol and Beterbiev have a woman as manager in common: Katie Duva, and that issue would facilitate this lawsuit.

Bivol, 31 years old and with a record of 22 consecutive victories, said: “Now they must respect me as a champion. I won and everyone saw it. I can’t move my arms. He wanted to demolish me, but he forgot to throw to the head to score power hits. We go back to boxing whenever he wants.” The Russian came back from 5 to 1 against in the bets, which the former five-time champion took advantage of very well Floyd Mayweather who won $42,500 on a straight ticket: “Dmitry to winner.”

This match was an event in Mexico. The Azteca and Televisa channels sold more than six million advertisements between them, and increased the commercial success of previous transmissions. The paradox was given in the Álvarez bag. His basic insurance ranged from $20 million, whereas in his last confrontation with Caleb Plant –promoted by Al Haymon– he was around $40 million. Even this is incomprehensible.

“I think I won, but in this sport you can also lose. And today it was my turn,” said Canelo, who added: “I felt small in this category and everything cost me a lot, but I have to get even with Dmitry. I’m going to try again.”

Saúl Álvarez is still the super middleweight world champion. He has all four belts at 76,200kg. As if it were a logic of the ring, we can affirm that a boxer does not finish his cycle from one fight to another. With 57 wins (39 KO), 2 setbacks and 2 draws and with 17 years of experience in professional boxing –he debuted in 2005–, Canelo this time received a great wake-up call. Due to ineptitude in handling it, due to a clear decrease in this weight and due to the passage of time: a usurer who charges very expensive interest to those who exercise this trade.

