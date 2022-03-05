Canelo fails as a referee in his attempt to stop the fight between Residente and J Balvin

MEXICO CITY.- The good relationship that Saúl Álvarez has with both René Pérez (Resident) and J Balvin, made him the one who sought the solution to the lawsuit that both singers have been bringing for a few days.

But not even the intentions of ‘Canelo’ were enough for these two to make peace.

Why?

As revealed by Raúl de Molina, from the program El Gordo y la Flaca, from Univisión, “Canelo” Álvarez called Residente by phone, with the aim of stopping the song that the founder and vocalist of Calle 13 just released.

“J Balvin was worried about the situation that was happening and it occurred to him to call Canelo and ask for his help. He asked Saúl to call René Pérez and to answer the phone for him,” De Molina said.

But the Mexican and successful boxer did not manage to solve anything.

Later, the Puerto Rican published his new song, in which he shoots against J Balvin for more than eight minutes.

To know

The singers Ricardo Montaner and Maluma also tried to reconcile the lawsuit between Residente and J Balvin, without result.