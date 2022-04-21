Canelo gets angry and shoots vs Óscar de la Hoya: he only sees the money

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.19.2022 16:34:43





Saul Alvarez he came back to shooting against Óscar de la Hoya. And it is that the boxer from Guadalajara referred to the sayings of today CEO of Golden Boy Promotionswho suggested a fight between Ryan García and Caneloa situation that for the Aztec simply “is not viable”.

The Cinnamon was forceful and pointed out that Oscar de la Hoya is simply looking for the moneyto find that fight that leaves large sums of money to your company, situation in which the Guadalajara does not agree.

“What happens is that Óscar de la Hoya is seeing the moneyhe is not seeing the fighter, the only thing he is looking for is a big fight, for what? for his company to earn money. It’s not viable,” said the Mexican, who is getting ready for his fight on May 7 against the Russian. Dmitry Bivol.

He watched the Ryan Garcia fight

On the other hand, Saul Alvarez He confessed that he continued the fight he had a few days ago Ryan García against the African Emmanuel Tagoesame as considered the Californian could finish before the fifth round.

“Yes I saw it, despite so much time without being in the ring it was good, I thought that the fight was not going to last more than five rounds, because I had no opponentbut it was also good for him to leave after 12 rounds, after being inactive for so long,” said the Mexican in an interview with the Los Angeles newspaper La Opinion.

​