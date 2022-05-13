Canelo “is not a stupid guy and will never seek revenge,” says Bivol’s father

The referee tries to separate Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol, after the Mexican raised the Russian on his shoulder. (Reuters)

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the ousted king and former best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet, is “too smart” to seek a rematch fight with Dmitry Bivol, assured the father of the Russian boxer who defeated the Mexican on May 7 in Las Vegas.

Although ‘Canelo’ showed interest in a rematch as soon as he found out about his defeat and even Bivol himself offered to do it on the same ground where the Mexican feels more comfortable, the super middleweight where he is still the undisputed champion, the progenitor of the Russian boxer he does not think that Álvarez, now with a cool head, thinks it is a good idea.

“I’ll tell you myself: Alvarez will never seek a rematch. I don’t think there will be a second fight, Alvarez not a stupid guy“Yuriy Bivol told the Russian channel Match TV, as published by Russia Today (RT).

Yuriy indicated that the whole family is happy with the fight and that the plan they programmed worked perfectly. “Álvarez’s weaknesses, we found them when he boxed against [Caleb] plant and [Callum] Smith,” Yuriy continued.

“I dont know why but everyone let him rest. Then he goes to the opponent, puts him on his heels or presses him against the ropes and start throwing power punchessomething in which he is very good,” he said.

While the other boxers have allowed ‘Canelo’ to give step back to catch your breath and reload after counterattacking again, Yuriy said his son saw that that was the precise moment to hit it with everything.

“Of course, during the first four rounds, Dima limited himself a bit”, but it was the trainer who told him that first I’d expect Alvarez to wear down a bit..

All this made Canelo “nervous”, added Yuriy, and an example of that was when the Mexican lifted Bivol over his shoulder.

The father of the Russian boxer too complained about all the previous protocol in which, in addition to not allowing the flag or the anthem of Russia, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, before starting the fight Dmitry climbs into the ring almost pushed, while Álvarez climbed to a kind of podium. All of this is psychologically unpleasant“.

Yuriy concluded that for ‘Canelo’ it is “very difficult to box” with his son. “Alvarez is a very good boxer, but in his weight class, two weights below him.”

The Mexican boxer was replaced by Terence Crawford at the top of ESPN’s pound-for-pound list published the day before.

