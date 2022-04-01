Canelo made a reporter who served as a boxing bag urinate blood

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.04.2022 09:15:20





Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He gave a small sample of the power that he has in his fists. And it is that in a video published by the promoter Matchroom Boxingyou can see how the reporter Large Barstool a breastplate was put on to serve as a ‘costal’ and thus test the fists of the Guadalajara.

In the video, which is filmed by Barstool with a GoPro to see it in first person, Canelo can be seen above the ring, as the American begins to ask: “How do you want to do this?”what the man from Guadalajara replied that he just shouldn’t move.

And there, the Cinnamon begins to measure distance with two light taps, but the third was quite powerfulwhich he immediately did Barstool complain of paineven suggesting the Mexican to do it with less force.

The Mexican took advantage of the pain of Large Barstool to make a ‘feint’ that he was going to hit him again, exhibiting the fear of the American, which provoked laughter from all attendees in the gym of Canelo Team.

“I don’t want to pee blood”Barstool told the Canelo Alvarezwho began to measure its distance again to reconnect another powerful right hook that provoked the reporter’s cry: “Jesus!”.

made him pee blood

hours after Matchroom Boxing released the video Canelo Alvarez and Large Barstoolthe American took advantage of his social networks to cShare a photo of your toiletwhere you can see that he urinated blood from the blows received by the man from Guadalajaraso he only accompanied the image with the following text: “Thank you, @Canelo”.