Canelo vs. Bivol was seen more on Azteca 7; that’s how it was in TUDN rating

The beating that the Russian Dmitry Bivol gave to Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez this weekend, was also replicated outside the ringspecifically in the open television ratings who broadcast the fight on Mexico.

And it is true to his custom, Azteca Siete took the rating before the competition: TUDN; because they had a higher score, which means that the fans preferred the Box Azteca teamwhich was made up of: Rodolfo Vargas, Julio Cesar Chavez, Eduardo Lamazon Y Rafael Ayala.

“Rating Box, Canelo Álavarez vs. Bivol: Channel 5 (TUDN): 11.8, Azteca 7: 15.7. Overall: 27.5. Source: Ibope“, wrote David Medranocollaborator of Azteca Deportes, in his account Twitter.

Your strategy didn’t work

TUDN bet big for this fight Canelo Alvarez against Dmitry Bivolhence even made your work team more robust for the transmission, because they added to Barrier Frameworkwho was also involved in the transmission by Charles Aguilar, Ricardo “Finito” Lopez Y Leonardo Riano.

Nevertheless, the rating result was not as expected and one more time Azteca Deportes took the victory over TUDN in a fight of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.