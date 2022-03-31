Canelo vs. David Benavidez? Mayweather asks to make the fight

Midtime Editorial

Floyd Mayweather put his finger on the sore spot again Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. And it is that the American He referred again that David Benavidez is the great pending of Guadalajara today, because the Mexican-American he is a fast fighter that could put the multi-champion in trouble.

And not only that, but Mayweather went further and pointed out that Canelo should give a chance to the young talents just like he did when he faced the Mexican in 2013.

“One of the biggest challenges for Canelo, without a doubt, is Benavidez.. Benavidez is different from the others, because he throws a lot of combinations, he is young and connects many dangerous blows.

“It was the same with me, they said that Canelo had not done enough” threw Money in an interview with the specialized boxing portal Fight Hype.

The former American boxer recalled that he opened up at the time to fight against the Mexicanso I don’t see why the Canelo Alvarez shouldn’t do the same, since he was at some point in the shoes of rising stars boxing today.

“Someone had to give Canelo a chance against the best of all, and I was the best of all. Today Canelo is the best. Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, or one of those guys deserves a chance. May he give at least one of them a chance,” he insisted.

Mayweather’s hint to Canelo

Floyd Mayweather considered that if Canelo Alvarez did not want to face on this occasion David Benavidezperhaps it was simply because it would not make him happy.

“He did what he thought would make him happy. Sometimes you just have to do what makes you happy. I understand his point of view and his daily effort, but he must make a leap in quality among his rivals. I would have to think about giving the best ones at least a chance, ”she finished.

Why does Canelo not want to fight Benavidez?

The Mexican boxer clarified a few months ago that he is not afraid to face Benavidez; she is simply not interested in getting in the ring with him since she feels that she has nothing to offer him.

“I don’t avoid anyone. But what does that guy (Benavidez) bring me? Nothing. Mention a champion that (Benavidez and Charlo) have fought before. How many? I really do not care. Those who hate will always be those who hate,” said the boxer from Guadalajara, according to Marca.

