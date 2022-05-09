‘Canelo’ wants revenge against Bivol

Mexico City.- Gennady Golovkin will have to wait. The rematch with Dmitry Bivol is the priority.

“Canelo” had signed a contract for two fights and 85 million dollars, but the defeat that the Russian gave him changes the plans.

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom said the rematch is already in the works. The first leg would be to mount it on September 17, and everything indicates that it could be again at T-Mobile or even at the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, of the NFL.

“Right now, Dmitry’s confidence will be on another level. We know the plans with Gennadiy Golovkin, but that’s on hold. The big rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September is already on the cards,” the Englishman said.

Hearn commented that it seems that “Canelo” is harmed only by grabbing rivals who are complicated by the issue of being heavier. The challenges of the Mexican have already taken their toll, so the promoter said that the tricolor must come out with a brilliant performance to erase that bad night where he received a chair from the rival.

“You can’t advise ‘Canelo,’ because he just wants the challenges. And I said it before this fight, it’s almost as if he wants to hurt himself in these fights, be in tough fights.

“He dominated at 160 pounds, he ruled at 168 pounds. I said in prep he shouldn’t be at 175 (Light Heavyweight), and they saw it. And if he’s going to trigger the rematch clause, which I hope he does, he’s going to have to come back with a Brilliant performance,” Hearn said.

Bivol went up yesterday between 183-184 pounds, while Saul fought at 178-179 pounds.