Cangrejeros owner announces that he will move the team out of the Bithorn

Alex Cintron he put on the cap of the Santurce Crabbers and was proud of the honor he will have of directing an organization with such tradition.

Cintrón, who played with Caguas, Ponce and Carolina in his career as a local baseball player, was officially appointed this Thursday as the new manager of the Santurce Crabbers at a press conference at a luxurious hotel in El Condado.

“I am excited to be the leader of such an elite franchise over the years, which has brought players, Hall of Fame names, with tradition along with the Criollos de Caguas and the Indios de Mayagüez,” he said when mentioning the teams. one and two, respectively, in the list of the most winning teams in Puerto Rican professional baseball.

Cintrón was manager of Carolina for two years in this decade.

Cintrón is one of the new members of the Cangrejeros, who have renewed their administrative office in the preseason with the arrival of Lino Rivera as the new director of operations, general manager Gil Martínez. All this under the leadership of team owners Tom Axon and reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee.

Cintrón rejected in a separate interview that there is a growth process in the team that releases so many new pieces. He said that there is experience and history of winners in all the pieces that make up the team.

“That is why we have Lino Rivera, an excellent leader, champion in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. We start with the right person. We also started with Gil to become the champions of Puerto Rico again. The goal is to win. We are not in a development process. We are going to win here. That is the priority,” he said.

Team owner says he will move Crabbers out of Bithorn

Axon, a colorful American character, was present at the press conference. Before starting the activity, Axon said through the microphones that the Crabbers’ stadium, the Hiram Bithorn, is an embarrassment as a facility and structure and insisted that he will continue looking for a new home for the team.

Rivera has said that Humacao could be the new venue, although he has clarified that he sees the other venues as a second option.

Six months before the season begins, Axon assured that its intention is firm, that it has already closed its doors with the Bithorn stadium and the municipality of San Juan that operates the facility.

He insisted on his position despite saying that he is aware of the history of teams that move to other venues and do not have the support of their fans. This is how it has happened with Caguas, with Carolina and others in sports in Puerto Rico.

“Look at me. I’m going to do it,” she said.

For his part, Cintrón from Yabuco said that he would be happy to receive the Cangrejeros in eastern Puerto Rico, although he acknowledges that the Cangrejeros are from the Bithorn.

“I love Hiram Bithorn. I think that’s the park in Puerto Rico. I hope that some arrangements can be made, that they make an urgent call to the municipality and that they get to work because the Cangrejeros are from the Bithorn. Being from Yabucoa, I understand that we would have that support from the people of Yabucoa, of Humacao, of the East. I know they are going to support us,” he said.