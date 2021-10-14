Canigiani: “The agreement with Binance has amazed Serie A. You will need the 1900 card for the subscription”

The marketing manager of Lazio, Marco Canigiani, spoke on the YouTube channel “The Voice of the Laziali“In the transmission”We Lazialissimi“To talk about the latest news regarding the agreement with Binance for the Main Jersey Sponsor and the initiatives related to the stadium and ticket sales:

“Binance for those who are familiar with the subject is one of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world: fan tokens will be opportunities given to fans, through their acquisitions, to participate in exclusive club initiatives. It is a new reality in this digital and technological world, many teams have approached these companies and we of all have approached the largest company in the world. The work was very long, it started more or less in the Spring with ups and downs, with moments of pause in the dialogues and then of recovery until the acceleration that led to the final result we hoped for. Many other companies were also surprised by our approach to such an important company. They develop about a billion transactions a day, just to make a number that can make us understand how we are dealing with an unimaginable audience “.

“We are thinking about starting the season ticket campaign, we will evaluate all the solutions and we will try to meet the fans as we have always done. Probably the season ticket campaign will be carried out exclusively online so to subscribe the card it will be necessary to subscribe the Millenovecento Supporter Card. I invite those who do not have it or those who have an expired card to go to a Lazio Style to get this support where to load the digital season ticket.“

“For the technical sponsor for next year we are working, as always we will arrive at a solution. As for the plane, these are commercial agreements that, as always, begin and end, in the full normality of things. With the stadium with reduced capacity there was a problem in keeping prices low, with the expansion to 75% already with the season ticket campaign you will return to cheaper prices, it will then be the choice of the fans whether to take advantage of these offers by subscribing to the season ticket. .“

“For Saturday I can only say: we love him but we hope to make a bad joke on Simone. There will be various initiatives for the match, from food collection to the BusInsieme service to reach the stadium, without forgetting the possibility of making the free buffer by acquiring the special ticket that provides this formula.“