Canine-themed coins that beat Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Some of the cryptocurrencies inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rallied.

What happened

At the time of publication, MetaShiba (CRYPTO: MSHIBA) was up 59.3% daily to $ 0.00000001133; the coin gained 53.3% against Bitcoin and 55.7% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours Baby Floki Doge (CRYPTO: BABYFD) gained 53.1% to $ 0.0000000002070 and 3X Long Dogecoin Token (CRYPTO: DOGEBULL) observed a 49.6% increase to $ 8.79.

In the past 24 hours Floki One (CRYPTO: FLOKI) was up 48.15% at $ 0.000000001242.

For comparison, Dogecoin was up 16.3% daily to $ 0.1833 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, who calls himself the “Dogecoin killer”, has seen a 1.3% increase to $ 0.00003367 in the past 24 hours.

Because it is important

MetaShiba, which calls Shiba Inu its “meme father,” describes itself as a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that aims to collaborate with charity projects chosen by its community.

Baby Floki Doge, named after Floki, the dog of the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, is a multi-chain cryptocurrency present on both the Binance Smart Chain network and the Ethereum blockchain.

The coin noted on Twitter that over 110 Binance Coins were purchased on Tuesday.

3X Long Dogecoin Token describes itself as an ERC20 token that seeks to obtain a return corresponding to 3 times the daily return of Dogecoin.

Floki One claims to be the first Floki token on the Harmony One mainnet; the project behind the token plans to launch its own line of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and to create two play-to-earn games for community members.

Also Read: Musk: Tesla to Test Merchandising Payments in Dogecoin