Cannabis, closer to being green “medicine”

Stoners. stoners Drug addicts. left. Alienated. These are some of the adjectives that society associates with cannabis and its use, which is still under the cloud of stigma and prejudice. With a name: drug. The truth is that the marijuana has other uses beyond smoking the joint for leisure (what is called recreational consumption) that the reader probably imagines when reading the word «cannabis».

Among the uses medicinal and therapeutic through creams, oils, vaporization or transformation of the active principles of the flower to calm the pain of certain pathologies, which now Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies has begun to regulate with a report approved on June 27.

Previously endorsed two medicines with cannabis extractsnow its use will expand (and concentrate) on treat spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosissome forms of epilepsynausea and vomiting resulting from chemotherapy, endometriosis, cancer pain and the pain chronic non-cancer (including pain neuropathic), “being able to be extended to other therapeutic indications when the studies provide consistent indications”. In addition, the report issued by the Government for the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS)a body that will have to fit the recommendations into the regulations in the coming six monthsopen the door to dispensing of extracts or cannabis-based preparations in pharmacy (creams, sprays, oils or other derivatives).

An “insufficient” advance for activists

A step for cannabis to approach a consideration of medicine, treatment or cure and also for users of therapeutic and medical marijuana to begin to get out of social stigma. Nevertheless, a completely “insufficient” advance for associations and activists for the regularization of the plant, who were waiting for some guidelines to allow self-cultivation and medicalize the different uses of the cannabis plant in its entirety.

Almost two out of ten people suffer from chronic pain in the Valencian Community

Almost two out of ten people suffer from chronic pain in the Valencian Community, that is, 18% of the Valencian population. Javier Miravete is one of them. She is president of the association Therapeutic Herbs Castelló and has severe type A hemophilia since he was born. Since he was a child he sees how a simple blow becomes a problem in his muscles and joints and he has gone through phases in his life in which he has been in bed due to pain, in a wheelchair for atrophied joints and with an orthopedic boot, which cost him a childhood between hospitals and marked by bullying. She took many pills a day. One for each thing. And strong. Morphine among them, which led to part of a depression to see that it did not improve, but quite the opposite, in a addiction to opiates and benzodiazepines that, far from helping him to have a better quality of life, nullified him as a person. “I couldn’t even speak, I lost everything and couldn’t find my way out.”





It is difficult for him to remember the hard stages but he recounts what came after with optimism. «I discovered cannabis recreationally. One day a friend came and told me that he had hashish, that you smoked it and laughed, I took three hits and I socialized for the first time in a long time», explains Miravete. “Not only was it the relaxation of my social tension, but modulated my physical pain, distracted him and no addictive effects“, bill. From then on, cannabis has accompanied him throughout his life. And he has served as a treatment for different ailments.

He talks about THC and CBD, two of the components of cannabis. Modulating them and finding the right proportion for ailments is “an effective medicine.” “We are not looking to get high with psychotropic drugs, but rather a solution to discomfort, a better quality of life”. Unlike morphine, which reduces pain, cannabis, Miravete details, “does not make it go away but it allows you to do things and makes you want to do them.” She began using it after coming off her opiate addiction to ease ankle and knee pain that developed just from walking.

“We are not looking to get high with psychotropic drugs, but rather a solution to discomfort, a better quality of life”

He replaced painkillers such as morphine with cannabis, became associated and his life began to come back. He promoted the organization Therapeutic Herbs Castelló and trained as an expert technician in medicinal plants and nutrition. Now from the group of therapeutic users of the entity, which has a doctor, a neuropsychologist and the support of scientistsadvise patients on the amount, form and properties of the plant suitable for each ailment and treatment.

“We take the cannabis flowers that we use to analyze, we have traceability because the plant is cultivated by people hired by the association. They use the fertilizers, the land and the varieties that we give them. The final product is analyzed to see concentration of cannabinoid, fungi and microorganisms.

“I can’t plant but I can inject pharmacological treatments”

After the first “real” regulation of the therapeutic and medicinal use of cannabis, activists miss self-cultivation. At least open the window so that patients can access it legally. “I can’t plant but I can inject intravenous pharmacological treatments for my illness,” criticizes Miravete. Noemi Sanchez Nacherdoctor in neuroscienceassociate professor at Universitat de València (UV), president of the European Observatory for the Consumption and Cultivation of Cannabispatient of Multiple Sclerosis and user of therapeutic cannabisreviews the positive and negative aspects of this first report that sheds light on some of the possibilities that, he says, the cannabis plant offers.





“This is the first debate on cannabis and it is very positive so that the people who were previously unable to access They can do it through community pharmacies and follow-up with doctors in a regulated way, ”he explains. Nevertheless, there are still many unknowns to clear up in the legal equation. «It is not collected what happens they do a drug test and we test positive or if we need to transport the flower to another place, What legal protection will we have?», asks Sánchez Nàcher. On the other hand, he points out that the self-cultivation it has been left out and is something important in the treatments.

“Self-cultivation empowers the patient, who is autonomous and manages his disease”

“It empowers the patient, who is autonomous and has management of his disease, knows well what quantity and what properties he needs at each moment and that will not be regulated. If medicinal self-cultivation were regulated, there could be prescription monitoring and analysis of the cannabis you grow, as in Argentina. It should be the State itself that analyzes that plant.” For users who cultivate, the question is: “if they keep doing it, what will happen to them?”.

No legal protection for patients

Many have been involved in processes of arrests, seizure of cannabis and even speedy trials. Javier and Noemí themselves have experienced this situation. “It’s our medicine, Is it necessary to pass a sick person through the dungeon? the repression is not for health, but for moral, and the moral of the legislator does not have to influence our health». “They turn patients into potential criminals and lead us to the illicit market, to buy cannabis that we don’t know what it contains or where it comes from,” he adds.

“Persecuting self-cultivation, they turn patients into potential criminals and lead us to the illicit market”

A simile proposed by the scientist: Imagine a reality in which alcohol was illegal. One afternoon she wants to have a beer and goes to a clandestine bar to drink it. But when they arrive they only have shots of Cazalla. She takes three and comes home bent over. He has obtained alcohol but not the amount or type that he wanted or needed. He comes home drunk and not relaxed. It’s something else. Something like that happens with cannabis, according to Noemí Sánchez Nàcher. «Saying that every worked flower is a drug is like saying that every white powder is cocaine», clarifies the doctor in neuroscience. Another criticism from activism is that the pathologies for which its use is authorized are very limited.





«remain many cases outside, such as fibromyalgia or glaucoma, among others. They say that there is no scientific evidence but it is difficult to find solid evidence on something that has not been investigated », he points out.

Objective: promote research and expand regulation. In addition, adds Sánchez, the report’s proposal “favors the oligopoly of the plant in a few companies and forces users to sign up for a Registration. They control us by assuming that we are potential criminals when what we are is sick people».

The little scientific evidence makes it necessary, according to Sánchez, “take into account all observational evidence”, as the Government report also points out. “Cannabis improves health, in the broad term of the word, which according to the World Health Organization refers not only to physical health, but also to psychological, social and quality of life.” “Cannabis improves the quality of life of patients, it does not annul them”defend both Javier Miravete and Noemí Sánchez.

Cannabis joins the debate on its legalization

On the other hand, they criticize that the plant is going to be considered a “last line medicine” (as an alternative if the main treatments do not work) and that the duration is limited. «Opioids are treatment of unlimited duration and are highly addictive and cannabis, on the other hand, can help you have a better quality of life with a personalized proportion. It is a prevention tool. In your case, Noemí uses cannabis to avoid experiencing outbreaks and to stop the symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis. “Cannabis helps me tolerate the side effects of treatment and cope with my illness, as well as prevent outbreaks that can have irreparable consequences on my body and my quality of life.”