Cannavaro: ‘Inter freer with Inzaghi. Surprised by the decline of Milan. Spalletti a model, on Juve… ‘| First page

Fabio Cannavaro across the board. The former captain of the national team is stopped after his experience in China, he wants to return to coaching. In the meantime, he rides his bike for miles. And al Corriere dello Sport reveals some market background and has his say on the moment in Serie A.

ON ITS FUTURE – “I’m going back to coaching. In recent months I have received many proposals, in particular from Asia, but now I want to measure myself against Europe. I was in London for a month, my daughter lives there, I met a lot of people and started a collaboration with Pini Zahavi. I gave myself a time, I stay still until December, then I start walking around training camps. I talked to Tuchel to follow Chelsea, with Guardiola for City, and I’d like to be able to see Spalletti at Castel Volturno. For now, I’ve only been there by bike. And I didn’t stop ”.

ON SHOULDER – “I also followed him to Roma. It has concepts in which I find myself perfectly. I have often seen Napoli, even when they lost they always played. With Empoli and Spezia Luciano was unlucky: they took away the three points without shooting on goal. All to say that he had to put on Mertens, that he shouldn’t have taken off Zielinski. Whoever took the field pulled the cart. Unfortunately, the injuries were very heavy “.

ABOUT JUVE – “The decline of Juve did not surprise me, I consider it inevitable, physiological. Let’s not forget that the manager-savior, Ronaldo, has lost. With him it always started from one to zero. Juve has to deal with the wear and tear of the most important players and with the delay of some young players who have encountered many difficulties. On the other hand, I did not expect Milan to decline. Not now at least “.

ABOUT INTER – “He’s really complete, and I’m glad for Simone Inzaghi, too many suspicions towards him, he has never been considered a great team coach and instead has everything to succeed: he knows how to take players, he makes them feel good. Compared to last year, they are more free to express themselves and you can see them on the pitch. I, like Simone, do not consider myself an inventor, I have principles of the game, my concepts, my attack phase and my defensive phase. I am very demanding, not just a manager. The experience in China was very formative: I was a manager at three hundred and sixty degrees, I didn’t think only of the team, I built the sports center, worked on the new stadium. Evergrande was, in importance, one of the top five clubs in Asia. The ownership was immediately clear: he asked me to radically rejuvenate the squad, which I took from 33 years on average to 22, twenty-three. They weren’t all Paulinho and Talisca. A national title, two second places, the semifinal of the Asian Champions. In China, things have precipitated in the last year and unfortunately the crisis has cost me some heavy renunciation “.

NO TO FIORENTINA – “For two years I had to say no to Fiorentina who have quality players and a solid and ambitious ownership. When I received the proposals, the leaders of Evergrande did not let me leave. Italian is still a great choice, it excites me. Once I returned to Italy, I made it known that I would never return to China for family reasons. If I had stayed, today I would find myself on the bubble for thirty days “.

TOWARDS THE WORLD – “Ruben Dias, Cancelo and Bernardo Silva of City, Diogo Jota of Liverpool, Joao Feliz of Atletico, Bruno Fernandes of United, Leao of Milan, and here I stop. On our side there is the awareness of being the European champions and having beaten England at Wembley, even if Southgate gave us a good hand on penalties … In November we paid the price of the cursed month, where we Italians are historically in difficulty. Maldini, Cesarone, often repeated it to me before the play-off against Russia. I don’t even want to think that Roberto can’t make it: the second elimination in a row would be a tragedy ”.