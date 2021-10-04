Cannes 2021: Matt Damon and Val Kilmer superstars at the festival

What a challenge! Today on the Croisette is the day of the American Boys. Matt Damon vs Val Kilmer. One is in Cannes 2021 in attendance. The other “remotely” …

Cannes 2021: Hollywood is coming!

Eternal good boy face Matt Damon arrives at the festival with The Stillwater Girl by Tom McCarthy. The director of the Oscar film The Spotlight case, what he told of how the Boston Globe discovered the cases of pedophilia hidden by the church of the American city …

Matt Damon: already Oscar in Stillwater

Now in Stillwater (original title), Out of competition at Cannes 2021, Matt does what he does best. so much so that we are already talking about Oscar … The American proletarian ordinary man in an extraordinary family situation.

Oil worker travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to try to save his daughter. The girl was arrested for a murder. Which he did not commit. Dad arrives and tries to prove her innocence with the help of an actress and her little daughter.

The women in the film are “at the height” of Matt. The daughter is played by Abigail Breslin (Signs, Little Miss Sunshine, Zombieland). But most of all, Stillwater is the local superstar’s first American film Camille Cottin, in the cast of the wonderful Call my agent! Yes, the Netflix TV series …

Val Kilmer ghost superstar

If Matt Damon is in Cannes 2021 for red carpet, interviews (very few!) And master class already sold out before the festival even starts, Val Kilmer on the Croisette will not be there. Physically. But his Val, a documentary in which he is more than the protagonist, is really not to be missed!

The big contender, unanimously headline the websites and scream the viewers of the early press. It’s really like this. Val, supestar 90s from Top Gun to Batman Forever, takes us by the hand in his life. The former sex symbol, operated on for throat cancer, no longer has a voice. And so he wrote his story and left it to the voice of his son Jack. He too is an actor.

Val, the documentary “read” by his son Jack: unmissable!

As Jack reads / tells Dad’s story, the images of a life that Val Kilmer filmed and held scroll by. From Super 8 when he was a child born in the shadow of the legendary Hollywood sign, to the death of his little brother. Then the lessons at Julliard, the legendary New York school of which he is still the youngest member in history.

And the movies: Top Gun (with a mythical joke about “rival” Tom Cruise), Batman Forever, The Doors… The meetings: Marlon Brando, above all. Love for one woman, Jack and Mercedes’ ex wife and mother, Joanne Whalley, met on the set of Willow… A lot of cinema and a lot of life… Struggling, really. A journey into memory for those who were there. And a discovery for those who are younger but passionate about vintage cinema …

They came to Cannes, their sons Jack and Mercedes. They and the two directors of Val, Leo Scott and Ting Poo. The docu is produced by Amazon. So, book yourself …

Family Day in Cannes 2021: children of art grow up

Today, after all, in Cannes 2021, it is really family day. Or the children of art who grow up… Generations in comparison. Jack & Mercedes with their dad stayed at home. Charlotte Gainsbourg conversing with mum Jane Birkin in Jane by Charlotte (read here).

But also Honor Swinton-Byrne, daughter of mother Tilda Swinton (in Cannes 2021 with 4 films!), who presents The Souvenir Part II. The film, in the Quinzaine des Realisateurs section, tells of the “sick” love between a film student and an official of the British Foreign Ministry. He dies of an overdose. Will she survive?

In other years, the perfect role for mom …

