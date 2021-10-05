Cannes 2021, the most anticipated films: from Wes Anderson to Matt Damon

Someone waited a year to participate in the Cannes Film Festival “in person”, many have finished their work in recent months to secure a place in the sun of the Croisette. As per tradition, the event directed by Thierry Frémaux brings together many of the most gluttonous titles of next season, including great returns and new arrivals, bets and confirmations.

It is destined to make people discuss the controversial erotic-religious drama of Paul Verhoeven, Benedetta, starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson and based on Judith C. Brown’s essay entitled Impure Acts – Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy, on the life of Benedetta Carlini, a seventeenth century nun who weaves one in an Italian convent love affair with another woman. Five years after the sensational fiasco de Your last look, Sean Penn back behind the camera and on the French Riviera with Flag Day, drama based on Jennifer Vogel’s autobiography about a young woman struggling with a swindler and bank robber father, played by Josh Brolin, while with The French Dispatch Wes Anderson he signs a real love letter to journalists with a story set in the headquarters of a US magazine in a 20th century French city.

The Iranian reappears in competition on the screens of the Croisette Asghar Farhadi, this time with A Hero, thriller shot in the city of Shiraz that marks the director’s return to his country, e Apichapong Weerasethakul with Memory, story of the violence in Colombia in the seventies and eighties. But the Thai filmmaker is also among iregists of the anthological film The Year of the Everlasting Storm, placed among the special screenings, signed among others also by Jafar Panahi and dedicated both to the pandemic and to the power of cinema and its extraordinary narrators.

The Norwegian Joachim Trier instead proposes a dramedy about love, The Worst Person in the World, the story of a woman who consumes wrong relationships to find the right one, looking for her place in the world. A film, says the author himself, which demonstrates how irrational and confused people become when they fall in love and how complicated it is, even for the most romantic, to deal with dreams that have come true.

It is difficult to know if the Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, a critical voice towards Putin and the authoritarianism of the government, sentenced in 2020 to three years in prison for fraud at the Ministry of Culture, may reach the festival with Petrov’s Flu, a story of a day in the life of a cartoonist and his family in post-Soviet Russia, at the crossroads between reality and fantasy.

Out of the race there are among others Todd Haynes with the documentary about the music band The Velvet Underground, Tom McCarthy with The Stillwater Girl interpreted by Matt Damon as a father who tries to exonerate his daughter from the accusation of a murder that he seems not to have committed, Ari Folman with the animated film Where is Anne Frank?, while in the new Cannes Première section Oliver Stone with the documentary JFK Revisited – Through the Looking Glass, which examines unpublished and declassified documents intended to shed new light on the assassination of Kennedy, the English director Andrea Arnold with Cow, portrait of the daily life of two cows, the Korean Hong Sang-soo, at its eleventh time in Cannes with In Front of Your Face, the provocative Vortex from Gaspar Noé (an Italian-Argentine co-production) story of the last days of a couple of old lovers who also features Dario Argento in the cast.

The cinema on the beach will host instead Fast & Furiuos 9 – The Fast Saga by Justin Lin, in which Dom and his team will have to race their cars again to foil the plans of cyber-terrorist Cipher, this time allying with Jakob Toretto. In the final chapter of the series, the group will be able to count on the return of Han, believed dead for years. In the section Un Certain Regard finally Alexey German Jr. with Delo (House Arrest), which tackles with the weapons of parody the dramatic issue of house arrest for Russian political dissidents determined to defend their dignity.