Cannes 2022, a tribute to the variety of cinema

One of the most viral moments of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which concluded over the weekend with Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” being awarded the Palme d’Or, wasn’t a slip on the red carpet or those airplanes. combat that flew over Tom Cruise’s head. It was director James Gray making a thoughtful argument about how popular cinema can be about more than superheroes.

Gray, who premiered his autobiographical 1980s coming-of-age film “Armageddon Time” at Cannes, drew wide applause for his comments, which suggested Hollywood studios should be willing to lose money by making movies less based on in franchises to help expand, rather than limit, the moviegoing public.

“Someone needs to talk to the other side,” Gray told me the morning after “Armageddon Time” premiered. “This is how you keep the general interest in the medium. If you just focus on one splinter and do it over and over again, you’re in big trouble. So people stop thinking of film as a broad art form with many different iterations, with many windows on the world.”

Cannes’ windows to the world are not without obstructions. The festival can sometimes feel too codified into an art-house version of a male author. But it remains one of the most exciting and elastic showcases of cinema’s possibilities.

Due to its scope and unique position as a self-styled temple of cinema, Cannes often serves as a referendum on cinema and a barricade on the French Riviera against the tides of change. That was especially true this year. For its 75th anniversary, Cannes brought together a cast of filmmakers to discuss the future of the medium. Guillermo del Toro, who spearheaded the effort, called current film structures “unsustainable.”

“We are discovering that it is more than the delivery system that is changing. What is changing is the relationship with the audience”, said the Mexican director. “Do we hold it, or do we seek and be adventurous?”

The questions raised by del Toro and others were undoubtedly important to anyone making or watching movies today. But often the best answers were found on the screen, where the spectrum of cinema on display was intoxicatingly vast. Yes, there were blockbusters (“Top Gun: Maverick” by Joseph Kosinski, “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann) that made a lot of noise. But, unlike the multiplex, they weren’t the only show in town. The great movies existed alongside a seemingly limitless marquee full of discoveries.

There was the imaginative thrill of South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s twisted film noir “Decision to Leave,” a love story wrapped in a police procedural. Cristian Mungiu’s sober analysis of “RMN,” a Romanian microcosm of xenophobia that unfolds into a powerful town hall scene and a devastatingly lyrical final shot. And the painfully melancholy “One Fine Morning” by Mia Hansen-Løve, an intimate drama from Paris about a single mother (a magnificent Lea Seydoux) with a dying father who manages to sustain life and death, love and loneliness in the tender palm of your hand.

All of those filmmakers have been to Cannes before, and probably will be again. But one of the festival’s most exciting shake-ups this year came from the debut, in the Cannes Critics’ Week section, of Scottish writer-director Charlotte Wells. Her film “Aftersun,” starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, is a father-daughter story told so skillfully that it escapes all the usual clichés of that relationship. If ever there was a good reason to hope movies have a stable future, it’s the emergence of filmmakers like Wells.

The fact that highlights like “Aftersun” and “One Fine Morning” came from side sections at Cannes, rather than its main lineup of 21 competing films, was itself a reminder that finding the best things today can require seeing beyond the main scenarios.

That is only truer at home, away from the fantasyland of Cannes’ Côte d’Azur. Movies are back in theaters after two years of the pandemic, and with the outlook for streaming services not as rosy as before, seeing films on the big screen has gained some momentum. Still, the usual Saturday night deals at the box office speak more to market saturation than variety. Over the long weekend of the US War Memorial Day holiday, “Top Gun: Maverick” opened on a record 4,735 theater screens.

In that environment, what will life be like after Cannes for the films that stood out in France? Companies like A24, which acquired Barry Jenkins-produced “Aftersun,” as well as Lukas Dhont’s children’s drama “Close,” have found novel ways to reach large audiences. The boutique studio recently scored its biggest hit with the gleefully original “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Sony Pictures Classics, which is confident that adult audiences will continue to return to theaters, acquired “One Fine Morning.” Neon, which led the 2019 Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” to the Oscar for best picture, bought its third consecutive Palme winner, Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” a Rampant satire co-starring Woody Harrelson. Ostlund described his film as a fusion of arthouse and Hollywood sensibilities.

Those distributors will hope that there is an appetite for something different than what is normally served in theaters.

“Man can’t live on Batman alone,” Luhrmann said, praising Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

Tom Hanks, taking the same cue from his “Elvis” director, told me that he, too, thought “The Batman” was great. But he left him thinking.

“I also had to think: Are we supposed to forget all those other Batman movies that came out?” asked Hanks, who has generally stayed away from sequels and remakes. “Are they really saying, ‘Who is that guy?’ when Batman enters the room? I know who Batman is. Do these people not know who Batman is?

“There is and always will be something magnificent about film that stands on its own,” added Hanks.

There were plenty of other films at Cannes that decidedly stood out on their own. One was Kelly Reichardt’s tongue-in-cheek “Showing Up,” Reichardt’s fourth film with Michelle Williams and a particularly defining work for the 58-year-old indie maker of understated, minimalist films. Williams plays a Portland artist named Lizzy who, like Reichardt, sculpts portraits of women on a modest scale, only her medium is ceramic. Preparing for a small gallery show, Lizzy juggles various annoyances and distractions, but, like Reichardt, she ultimately does something genuinely personal and worth watching.

___

Jake Coyle is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP.