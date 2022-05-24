Cannes 2022: Bella Hadid caused a sensation in a vintage dress with a detail as discreet as it is daring

Present at the rise of the steps of the eighth day of the Cannes Film Festival this Tuesday, May 24, the model Bella Hadid did not illuminate the red carpet only by her beauty. A small glamorous detail made all the difference.

If she hadn’t been in the spotlight, this detail could have gone unnoticed. But it’s not Bella Hadid who wants: the presence of the American model 25 years requires all photographers to point their lenses. Thus, this Tuesday, May 24, on the occasion of the eighth day of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, when Bella Hadid burst onto the famous red carpet of the Croisette, everyone noticed that one of her canines was adorned … with a small very discreet rhinestone shining the flashes.

Bella Hadid lit up all the flashes of the Croisette

Outraged the presentation of the new film by Louis Garrel entitled “The Innocent”, dealing with a son worried that his mother is remarrying a man in prison, this Tuesday evening will be marked by the official evening of the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, where many celebrities are obviously expected . And of course, after its remarkable passage, the presence of Bella Hadid will be scrutinized carefully.

It must be said that the model dared this fantasy become chic, when she was wearing a vintage Versace little black dress and Chopard diamond earrings. On top of that, next to her was her friend and colleague Cara Delevingne, who showed up wearing a figure-hugging, openwork strapless dress, black gloves and a shiny bun. The two young women shone with a thousand lights.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free