Cannes 2022: Celebrities and their best beauty looks on the red carpet

The film festival Cannes 2022 is here and, it couldn’t be any other way… The great movie stars have traveled from far away to attend premieres and parties later held in the south of France. Let us remember that this appointment with the best of cinema also serves as a showcase for the latest in fashion and the makeup trends newest.

We have already seen a sea of bright dresses and elegant suits, without a doubt, is an important event for the industry. But the assistants best dressed they take care of that her beauty looks are just as impressive, or even more so than the dresses and jewelry that they carry, to make it clear that the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is the most glamorous of all the season.

There are stars that adopt a certain timelessnessWhat Julianne Moore in Cannes 2022 red carpet, with its loose waves and smokey eyes in a reddish color that highlighted her characteristic crimson hair and porcelain skin.

We also saw rebecca hall who wore a perfect asymmetrical pixie cut and a red lipstick that reflected (without much effort) his French spirit. Then, of course, there are those who dare to go a little further with an unforgettable effect.

the icon of BollywoodDeepika Padukone, wore spectacular eye makeup, very deep, which stood out with a swept back hairstyle topped with a golden headband. We also saw some shine or moisturized textures, not only on faces, but also on arms and breasts. This was the case of the incredible Lashanna Lynch makeup.

So if you are looking for inspiration, ideas to create a fantasy makeup or a twist on the classic wedding smokey eyes here you have the best Cannes Film Festival 2022 beauty looks:

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.