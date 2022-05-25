Cannes 2022: Gael García and Guillermo del Toro surprised with a “dove”

Guillermo del Toro and Gael García delighted attendees at the Cannes Film Festival by singing a well-known Mexican song.

Gael Garcia Y William of the Bull displayed their nationality in France, as they sang She during the 75th anniversary of Cannes Festival.

The popular theme of Jose Alfredo Jimenez It was performed by the actor and the director in front of their colleagues, who applauded when they finished “casting the pigeon”.

who began to sing was Gael Garciabegan his speech by saying “Fantastic, nothing more to say…” and then intoned “I really got tired of telling you…”

This was the moment when they came to sing together (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

While other actors and actresses applauded integrated, the voice of Guillermo del Toro joined to complete the verse “…without her I die of sorrow she no longer wanted to listen to me”.

In the video of Elsa Keslassy, ​​it could be seen that some of those present were Jake Gyllenhaal, Jean Dujardin, Mads Mikkelsen, Louis Garrel, Chiara Mastroiani, Kristen Stewart Y Diane Kruger.

When the pair of Mexican talents already finished their peculiar intervention, they approached the same microphone to hug each other and conclude the song, they even managed charro shouts and the director of the Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) released a spontaneous “Ah jijo de la ching*da!”

His colleagues from the film industry applauded his improvised musical intervention (Photos: EFE)

“If her lips were opened, it was to tell me: ‘I don’t love you anymore,’” they sang a cappella. In social networks, this participation was applauded by both the Mexican and American public, as they described it as “The most mexa of Cannes”.

Among the comments of the various recordings of the moment were dozens of “Long live Mexico!” “Where the statue of Columbus was, put one of Guillermo del Toro, better.”

The 75th Cannes Film Festival in France aims to identify and publicize quality works to promote the evolution of cinematographic art. In it, a gratifying invitation is extended to various personalities from the artistic world, who attend and enjoy the gala that brings with it great surprises.

Some Internet users made these types of images before the peculiar participation (Photo: Twitter)

The Cannes Film Festival this year will feature the presence of great Mexican talents, such as producer Julio Chavezmontes, who will present the film Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund; while the director Kim Torres will take the short film Night light, production between Mexico and Costa Rica.

Both are two young promises of the cinema. For its part, a short film from the University of Guanajuato entitled Beehive.

Guillermo del Toro’s participation was not limited to singing with Gael García, because during a talk with the directors Gaspar Noé, Paolo Sorrentino and Lynne Ramsaymentioned the following regarding the possibilities offered by services of streaming.

Guillermo del Toro spoke about the productions of platform services (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

“There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not the one we have right now. It is not sustainable. In many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure. That’s how profound the change is. We are discovering that it is more than the delivery system that is changing. What is changing is the relationship with the audience. Do we keep it, or do we seek it out and be adventurous?”

Similarly, the director of the shape of water (2017) made it clear that viewing a movie is more important than continuing to perpetuate the idea that everything that comes from streaming platforms is of low quality.

“The (films) are being made, but are they being watched?” mentioned.

KEEP READING:

Alone with Guillermo del Toro: “The important thing is to make the movies, not the size of the screen. However, the collective experience is very rewarding.”

Michelle Salas suffered a spectacular fall at the Cannes 2022 film festival

Geraldine Bazan and Alejandro Nones attended the Cannes Festival 2022 unleashing more rumors of romance