Cannes 2022 jury emphasizes the vital role of cinema in a turbulent world

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began in a context of international crisis, and the president of the jury, Vincent Lindon, presented an impassioned defense of the relevance of the event. Acknowledging the din of the war in Ukraine and the persistence of the pandemic, the French actor commented that, given the “turbulent times” in the world at large, the role of the festival was more vital than ever.

“Do you think the world will change if we stop organizing the Cannes festival?” he asked. “Nope. If it did, then I am sure we would stop organizing the Cannes festival. But I think the opposite. In this festival we can be a reflection. And I think culture is the most crucial proof or evidence of what the world was like when we lived in it.. So it is very important. We have to do it”.

This year’s Cannes film festival has been touted as a renaissance of sorts, after its last-minute cancellation in 2020 and a compromised and Covid-19 shadowed edition last summer, and features the new works of David Cronenberg and Baz Luhrmann, along with the premiere of Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. In a show of support in the face of the conflict in Ukraine, the organizers banned official Russian delegations and opened their doors to individual artists, many of them at odds with the Putin regime. Opposition Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, recently released from house arrest, has a movie –Tchaikovsky’s Wife– which will be screened in the main competition.

The surprise guest of honor at the opening ceremony, held on Tuesday night, was the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the audience via video link.

“We are still fighting,” Zelensky said. “We have no choice but to continue fighting for our freedom.” The president spoke about Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator, citing the film Apocalypse Now and drawing a parallel between the fictional war and dictators he now faces in Ukraine.

“I am sure that the dictator will lose,” he continued. “We will win in this war. Glory to Ukraine.”

The presence of Lindon, a 62-year-old veteran of French cinema, at the head of the jury apparently signals a message of normalcy for an event that has faced criticism for its lack of female directors and its stubborn resistance to scheduling movies produced by streaming platforms. . However, the actor chairs an eclectic nine-member panel that includes Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and British actress and director Rebecca Hall.

Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Ladj Ly, and Noomi Rapace. Photo: Petros Giannakouris/AP

At the jury’s press conference, members suggested that the panel’s diversity reflected the industry as a whole. “We all grew up in different countries, in remote places,” said Swedish actress Noomi Rapace. “But I think cinema is a kind of remote oxygen. It shows us things we normally wouldn’t know or understand and it targets those people even in the lowest bubbles. It means that teenagers who are in Russia can see things that they wouldn’t see otherwise. Films travel and communicate, and these days that’s more important than ever.”

This aspiration to travel the world seems to be confirmed by this year’s list of films. The candidates for the award palm d’or they range from the Banlieue in Paris to a circus in Poland, from the streets of Cairo to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad. In addition, the programming accommodates Joylandby Saim Sadiq, the first film made in Pakistan to appear in the official selection at Cannes.

Norwegian director Joachim Trier argued that the scope and quality of the show showed that the industry – if not the world – was still in good health. “Cannes represents the most sophisticated approach to cinematic storytelling on the big screen,” he noted. “And the cinema is going through a very dynamic moment. So don’t believe the propaganda. People say he is dying. I don’t believe it for a second.”

Lindon won the award for best actor at the 2015 Cannes film festival and co-starred in the explosive Titane, from Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or last year. The grandson of a French magistrate, he acknowledges that his role as jury foreman effectively brings him back into the family business. However, he insists that his will be a consensual jury, open to debate and tolerant of discordant opinions.

The full jury… Ladj Ly, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Joachim Trier, Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Asghar Farhadi, Noomi Rapace and Jeff Nichols. Photo: Future Publishing/Getty Images

“First of all, I hate any rubbing or tumult,” he said. “But I also agree with (the French writer) Marcel Pagnol, who said something like: ‘I don’t want our opinions to be perceived as judgment.’ Also, it’s culture, it’s art, so there’s no vérité. You are allowed to change your mind. You are allowed to dislike something, even if it is fantastic. When I was young, my mother used to tell me, ‘Don’t say spinach is bad. She say you don’t like spinach.’ There are movies I don’t like, but I still know they are masterpieces.”

After appearing briefly to speak to the press, Lindon will now leave with his jury ahead of the awards ceremony on May 28. This, she explained, was a Cannes festival tradition. “The rules are simple: keep your secrets. Don’t talk to your husband, wife, boyfriend or girlfriend. Keep your thoughts between you and the other eight people. And it’s a privilege to keep a secret in this goddamn age of social media, when everyone knows everything and we know it’s going to be cloudy between 11:23 and 11:30 in Texas. So for the next 12 days we will live the secret. That’s what excites me. That’s why I love this job.”