Cannes 2022: The best red carpet looks

Fashion lovers, the time has come! The Cannes Film Festival 2022 officially starts today. Celebrated on Cannes (France), This event has one of the brightest red carpets in the world (competing only with the Oscar and the MET Gala).

Frontline stars travel from Hollywood to parade down the characteristic red steps of the event, wearing their best suits and dresseswhich are often personalized, Haute Couture or come fresh off the catwalk, straight to show off at Cannes 2022.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemicCannes roared back into force last year, and it’s clear that the stars are once again willing to channel a extremely glamorous this year.

This year’s program features a large number of films, and the official jury includes stars such as Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca. On the first day of the festival, several of these jury members kicked off with a bang.

Padukonefor example, wore two exquisite number of Sabyasachi. The highlight was the one-shoulder couture saree she wore – inspired by the Bengal tiger – to the film’s premiere. Final Cut (Coupez!). Hand embroidered, it was a special nod to her own Indian heritage. Hallmeanwhile, also made an elegant debut at Cannes with a pink and red dress of Gucci, which could easily enter the list of the best dressesfrom all time in Cannes.

As the next week progresses (the festival ends on May 28), and more movies make their big world premieres, many more of these riveting-style moments can be expected.

Trust us when we tell you that you won’t want to miss them. So do not forget to visit this publication to know the best looks of the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in real time. Keep your eyes peeled, because you never know who will show up, and with what, at the iconic Cannes stairs.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.