Cannes 2022: The festival, in pictures

From May 17 to 28, the Blue Coast (The French Riviera) is home to one of the film competitions most glamorous of the year. After the celebration of an inaugural gala that left impressive looks, the rest of the days of the 75th edition of the Cannes Festival have not disappointed. Today we will talk about the third night of the red carpet.

This day focuses on the screening of ‘Armageddon Time’, at the Palais des Festival… So without further ado, let’s start with the protagonist; award-winning movie star Anne Hathawaywho made an impact with a very sophisticated white outfit, with details on the arms forming a bow on the back and a floor-length skirt.

Anne Hathaway

Wait a minute, we can’t forget her diamond and sapphire pendant.

Julia Roberts

Julia revolutionized the award ceremonies not only with her classic smile, but also wearing a sober masculine suit. She chose a classic example, from Louis Vuitton, with an 18-carat white and yellow gold necklace adorned with a rare central yellow diamond.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne is the influencer that everyone talks about thanks to her style that always highlights glamor and the most prestigious firms with which she achieves trendy and very bold outfits that serve as inspiration for her fans. Today on her way through the Cannes was no exception: a handmade design of transparencies covered with hundreds of embroidered pearls, a creation that she complemented with Pomellato jewelry.

Jasmine Tookes

The American who married the son of the Ecuadorian vice president Alfredo Borrero, turned to Lebanese Zuhair Murad for a two-piece suit in metallic fabric with gray beaded embroidery. At his feet he did not want to leave the gladiators.

Rose Bertram

The Belgian model emulated the mythical mermaids with a green translucent net dress, signed by Hamda Al Fahim, from which green crystals detached, simulating seaweed.

Adriana Lima

With her favorite touch: the bare abdomen in full gestation. His entrance was not this Thursday, May 19, but on the 18th, at La Croisette. She chose a sensual design with long sleeves and a V-neckline whose protagonist is a large cut-out on the torso.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai attended the Armageddon Time movie premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival splendid in pink.