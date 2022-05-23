Cannes 2022: The most surprising jewels of the red carpet

The flagrant extravagance is key in Cannes Film Festival 2022. If you are an actress who walks by the red carpet of La Croisettethe city’s famous seaside promenade, you need jewels that shine as much as the Mediterranean that will appear as a background in your photographs.

For example in Cannes 2022 red carpetJulia Roberts, who was the godmother of the award Trophée Chopard of this year. She attended the premiere of Armageddon Time with a necklace Chopard with a gigantic yellow diamond of over 100 carats as dazzling as his legendary smile.

The protagonist of the film, the actress Anne Hathawayhe competed with Roberts with a stunning sapphire necklace of Eden, the new collection of High Jewelry from Bulgarian which has not been released yet.

The Sabyasachi firm did exactly that with Deepika Padukoneone of the festival jurors of this year. she took some waterfall earrings with multiple precious stones, with a diadem game that was a art nouveau twist of the classic mathapatti, the traditional headdress they wear indian brides.

Nevertheless, the jewerly that they liked the most were the ones he wore rebecca hall at the opening ceremony. As a member of this year’s jury, she wore eye-catching earrings in the shape of crystal drops, the perfect balance for her full color Gucci dress. And who provided Hall with that perfect accessory? fashion discovered that they belong to his mother.

So whether you storm the jewelry chest of your mother or that you opt for the valuable diamonds of some of the luxury houses most important in the world for your own moment in cannes red carpetkeep reading to discover my selection of the most dazzling jewels of the festival.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.