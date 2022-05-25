Cannes 2022: These are the colors that have been a trend at the Festival

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 has seen its usual explosion of sequins (Sharon Stone), tulle (Elle Fanning) and lace (Emily Ratajkowski), but the overall message from the Croisette has been that the color is in fashion also on the red carpet. From bold primary hues to dopamine-inducing prints, the red carpet has been awash in rainbow colors that shine as brightly as any piece of High Jewelry.

Juror Rebecca Hall kicked off the glamorous walk with the first pop of color. She carried a suitcase full of Gucci red and pink and a Burberry model from intense green color that marked her as the most directional of the ranking. The finishing touch? A messy and perfect haircut.

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen and Alexis Bittar. Photo: Courtesy Rebecca Hall at Burberry. Photo: Getty Images

Hall was about to be overtaken by Viola Davis. With a impeccable tailoring by Alexander McQueen, Davis showed that she is able to combine trending colors such as sunflower yellow, neon green, cherry red and hot pink like few others can. Her trick on him? Everything looks better if you add an extra dose of security and a smile.

“Viola is open to trying anything, particularly strong prints, and often seals with a bold simplicity, ideally with a powerful and comfortable shoe,” her stylist Elizabeth Stewart previously told fashion on how to dress the magnetic star, who chooses designers that align with her personal values. In addition to highlighting Davis as Cannes’ most dedicated wearer of color, the actress showed a more playful side with each of her looks.

Anne Hathaway in Schiaparelli. Photo: Getty Images Kristen Stewart in Chanel. Photo: Getty Images

Along the way, we’ve seen a number of Pink PP celebs swear their allegiance to the color of summer: Valentino’s stunning fuchsia. Anne Hathaway, who hasn’t stopped showing off in the south of France, Rossy de Palma and Caroline Daur, have worn Valentino’s powerful Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, while Naomi Campbell has reached everyone wearing a Valentino Haute Couture dress with a highly decorated design that proves that no one dominates Cannes like a supermodel.

Naomi Campbell in Valentino. Photo: Getty Images Rebecca Hall at Gucci. Photo: Getty Images

Balenciaga ambassador Isabelle Huppert swapped her black bodycon for a green silk dress from head to toe and showed herself as an absolute goddess before the cameras, thanks to her already emblematic sunglasses. At 69, she proved that there is no particular definition of glamor in Cannes; it is what one is. In her case, it is a pair of gargantuan boots. Her sexagenarian partner, Sharon Stone, 64, did the same with an emerald dress from Dolce & Gabbana, while showing the peace sign to the paparazzi. She seemed to be in his element.

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga. Photo: Getty Images Deepika Padukone at Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Photo: Getty Images

Color on the red carpet definitely exudes confidence and charisma, and who doesn’t want to exude that in front of the cameras?

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen. Photo: Getty Images Helen Gatsby and Sharon Stone at Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: Getty Images

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti