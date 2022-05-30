Cannes 2022: why Bilal Hassani’s outfit forced him to stand in the car…

In a video Konbini broadcast on Sunday May 29, 2022, Bilal Hassani is filmed behind the scenes of his preparation for the rise of the steps at the Cannes festival, on May 25. The images reveal that a small technical detail prevented him from sitting down in the car that was taking him to the Croisette.

Bilal Hassani has made the fight against harassment and the fight against codes his hobbyhorses. The first finds its basis in the numerous criticisms of which he was the target following his participation in Eurovision. Very close to his mother Amina Frühauf, who tells in the book Being a mother – Taha, Bilal and me, what his son went through, Bilal Hassani found the balance he needed. Interviewed by Dailyhis mother confided in this difficult period. “It was very hard, especially the death threats. We received hate messages, from everywhere, from everyone.” The second struggle he has engaged in is played out on not so distant ground: the codes of society. He breaks them, overturns them, and has made this attitude his trademark.

On the occasion of the screening of the film Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann, on May 25, 2022, Bilal Hassani stood out on the red carpet. Blonde boyish cut, the one who releases his next single, He or she played on ambiguity even in its look.

A demanding dress

Konbini followed behind the scenes of this appearance, and posted the images on May 29, 2022 (to see here). “There’s this concept in Cannes of the man wearing the tuxedo with the bow tie, he explained when getting ready. I don’t even know if I’ll be able to climb the stairs because I’m a guy and I come with a dress. Satisfied with “scramble gender codes“, Bilal Hassani climbed into a car while standing.

Because the trip from his hotel to the Palais des Festivals could be part of a best-of. Accompanied by his mother Amina Frühauf and her team, he had to stay up: the site specifies in legend that the singer does not “couldn’t sit down because of her dress“, her outfit is simply not suitable for the seated position. It must have been fun tonight.