Cannes 2022: with feathers, transparencies and glitter, supermodels sweep
The Cannes Film Festival It is not only a must for movie lovers, but also for fashion fans. Their red carpet It is one of the most important internationally and not only movie stars pass through it, but also the most recognized supermodels. Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski Y Eva Herzygova are some of the top that dazzled in recent days.
Naomi Campbell: feathers and skirt armed by Valentino
Always stunning, Naomi Campbell was one of the most photographed as she appeared on the red carpet in a black dress by Valentino, with a pronounced V-neckline and an XL skirt armed with pocketseverything adorned with black feathersone of the fashion phenomena of the moment.
Equal parts elegant and sensual, the design has the exposed sides, leaving part of the bust in sight, and is completed with a colored silk bow embellishments off-white in the shoulder area.
A silver maxi jewel with blue stone on the neck raised further in glamor the bet, which she completed with loose, straight hair and makeup in earth tones on her eyes and lips naked with gloss.
Emily Ratajkowski with transparencies by Miu Miu
Considered one of the most popular models of the moment, Emily Ratajkowski did not neglect her sensuality and appeared in Cannes with a black dress signed by Miu Miu. It’s about a semi-sheer lingerie designwhich leaves the underwear exposed, and is adorned with floral embroidery and rhinestones.
The garment, elegant and sober, but with details that make the difference, is completed with a black leather belt that emphasizes the silhouette and decontracts the bet. A pair of earrings with an emerald green stone, loose hair with waves and a makeup proposal in neutral tones crowned the styling.
Eva Herzigova showed her bets in black and white
Like his colleagues, Eva Herzigová opted for black on the last day of the festival, like a sober and elegant Saint Laurent bodycon dress, long sleeves and high neck. She combined it with flashy Chopard silver jewelry: a pair of bangles and dangling earrings.
A day before, he walked the red carpet with a novel style that he showed on his Instagram account: he bet on a Greek-inspired Dior dress, in white chiffon with pleats, a gold belt and a cape that crossed at the back of the head. He supplemented it with gold Bulgari jewelry and matching sandals.
Carla Bruni, in lilac and glitter by Celine
The former French first lady showed that her supermodel qualities are still intact. On her first day in Cannes, she walked down the red carpet with a body-length dress with fine lilac paillete straps from the French brand Celine. She accessorized her model with jewels to the Chopard tone.
Anja Rubik is encouraged to cut out in Cannes
The Polish supermodel bet on the trend cut out what is fury with an elegant design Saint Laurent in color naked. It is a new long dress, draped, with long sleeves and openings on the sides of the bellywhich are joined with a flower in front.
The camera adores them and they have everything to dazzle. The supermodels, stars of Cannes.
