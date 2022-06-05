Cannes 2022: with unattractive competition, the future of cinema was the axis of all discussions

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival closes this Saturday wrapped in several questions, present and future. In the immediate term, after ten days agitated by the full return to normal activity of a large sample of this type (undoubtedly the most important in the world) and the extensive presence of stellar figures in a long sequence of red carpets, As always, the unknown appears as to who will be the owner of the Palme d’Or this year, the most coveted film award in the world after the Oscar, and how the jury will distribute the rest of the official prizes.

With a view to the medium term, the festival leaves at the same time a fairly broad and multifaceted legacy, in which there was room for the most serious matters and also for all the glamor that can be expected from this great date with the stars. Everything happened at Cannes: from a market that generally responded to expectations and a debate full of provocative and disturbing questions about the future of cinema, to the permanent echo throughout the entire exhibition of the horrors of a war which takes place on Ukrainian soil three hours away by plane from the elegant French Côte d’Azur.

The winners of Cannes 2022 will be announced today after a competition that for most was disappointing, very far from what was expected a priori from such a significant celebration of the sample’s diamond anniversary. There is already enough agreement among critics and the most rigorous observers about how far some of the directors who this year aspire to take the top prize with their new films have fallen short of their best works.

Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen, two of the many figures who participated this year in the Cannes Film Festival on their return to full face-to-face activity Vittorio Zunino Celotto – Getty Images Europe

Amid wildly disparate forecasts, the titles that seem closest to taking the top prizes so far are Decision to Leaveby Park Chan-Wook; Tori and Lokitaby Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne; Holy Spiderby Ali Abbasi; Brokenby Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Close, by Lukas Dhont. Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux (Crimes of the Future), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Mehdi Bajestani (Holy Spider) and Pierfrancesco Favino (Memory) sound loud among potential award-winning actors and actresses.

Outside the dance of films and names, the double day of debate on the future of cinema became the most important focus of attention at Cannes 2022. With Guillermo del Toro as the main protagonist along with the artistic director of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, several of today’s most important directors deliberated over two intense meetings (each lasted more than two and a half hours) about what can happen in an industry that moves on quicksand all the time, especially from the changes resulting from the pandemic.

“The current state of cinema is not sustainable. In many ways what we have belongs to an older structure. That’s how profound the change is. What is changing is the relationship with the audience. We cannot consecrate the past and preserve it in the same way because it will not remain as it was. We are located exactly at the same moment in which the cinema met the arrival of sound”, Del Toro said provocatively when opening the game of a conversation in which, among others, his colleagues Paolo Sorrentino participated during the two days. , Robin Campillo, Michel Hazanavicius, Claude Lelouch, Costa-Gavras, Navad Lapid, Lynne Ramsay, Rebecca Zlotowski, Pawel Pawlikowski, Agnes Jaoui, Michel Hazanavicius, Nicolas Winding Refn and the Argentine Gaspar Noé.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux (left) speaks at the Cannes Film Festival’s 75th anniversary celebration, with a crowd of figures on stage Pascal Le Segretain – Getty Images Europe

Most of the filmmakers recognized the existence of a new reality in which updated rules govern, largely imposed by the arrival of streaming platforms. “Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix are no longer just content streamers. They are a phenomenon that is here to stay,” added del Toro, whose next film, an animated remake of Pinocchio, will be released later this year on Netflix.

For Noé, the reality of films broadcast through cinemas already belongs to the past. “This world will no longer be available. You are only going to have platforms and they will decide if the image is good for the public,” said the Argentine director, who demanded more energy and determination from the platforms to enrich their catalogs and invest more money in first films. Sorrentino endorsed this position. “A platform is a place where you can experiment. This is my experience when I look at them, but it turns out that I never find this, ”he added.

Del Toro noted that at this time there is more filming than ever and that this superabundance of films becomes a menu worked out by the algorithms of the platforms to impose certain criteria of choice among the public. The effect of this action is a growing conditioning for content creators.

“Everyone is working. Everyone is doing a TV series, an advertisement, a video, an interview. We produce more than ever and we can watch less than ever. All of us here have to catch up with 20 movies, 10 series, 50 commercials. We are all late. It’s like a train that moves faster and faster and we all run to try to catch up and get on board at some point, ”he illustrated.

Fears about the end of the movie-in-the-movie experience as we know it were starkly raised in the second panel. “People are going to disappear from theaters if we don’t offer them what they want. The hearings are not total. We have to offer good stories and be inclusive at the same time,” Zlotowski said. “If cinema is going to die, it will do so because people don’t raise their voices, they don’t tell their stories, they aren’t diverse enough,” added Mauritanian director Abderahmane Sissako.

The actions on the red carpet to alert about the situation in Ukraine was one of the constants of this year in Cannes VALERY HACHE – AFP

As a response and possible way out, Del Toro spoke of the power of stories as an exercise in resilience by cinematographic creation in times of Covid. “It took a pandemic to shake everything up. And we survived it because we had three things: food, medicine, and stories to tell. We are in the business of doing something that is of the utmost importance for a future that will present itself, whether we want it to or not. It will simply appear”, completed the Mexican director.

Beyond these considerations, some disturbing and others hopeful, A good part of the reality of Cannes 2022 was reflected in the return to full activity of a market for the purchase and sale of films that is largely aimed at the world of auteur cinema on its different scales and to the continuity of the exhibition of some of those films on the big screen, although the presence of streamers is very powerful.

Some major distributors present at Cannes told the industry media that the market returned this year to pre-pandemic levels, although questions remain as to whether the exhibition in theaters around the world outside of Hollywood tanks, superheroes and animated film successes will also return to the time before Covid. In this sense, the strongest signal was given by Netflix when it acquired the rights to the new film by David Yates, the director of the latest installments of Harry Potter and the three Fantastic Beasts films, for 50 million dollars. This is the thriller Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt.

The presentation of ButterflyVision, by the Ukrainian filmmaker Maksym Nakonechnyi, closed a succession of high-profile events that turned Cannes 2022 into a great resonance box of the tragedy that has been experienced in that country since the beginning of the invasion of Russian troops. On the red carpet, Nakonechnyi and the team responsible for the film They unfurled a banner in front of the cameras that read: “The Russians kill the Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?” The action was added to two strong interventions by feminist militants who interrupted other red carpets in full swing to draw attention to gender violence, both in the theater of war in Ukraine and on French territory.

The organizers of Cannes 2022 defended the idea of ​​giving a place at the festival to Russian artists opposed to the aggressive policy of the government of Vladimir Putin, while the representatives of Ukraine, very active from the first day, demanded at all times a wide veto Russian participation. What happened in Cannes could be a mirror that anticipates events that will happen between now and the end of the year in the other major film festivals with a Russian presence. Opening or boycott?

There was no Argentine cinema this year, and by extension no other Ibero-American country in the most important competition. The presence of national production was limited to three titles: Three in the drift of the creative act, the posthumous film by Fernando Pino Solanas, which was part of the Cannes Classics section; the film 1976by Manuela Martelli, a co-production with Chile screened at the Directors’ Fortnight, and the short The spiral, by María Silvia Esteve, presented in the same parallel section.

Another short, in this case from the place of the actors, was added to the Argentine presence at the festival. Actress Milagros Michael is the female lead of Love, by Emmanuel Gras, premiered as part of the Critics’ Week program. Before settling in France, Michael had an outstanding career in Argentina, especially in the field of musical theater.

The actress also premiered a couple of weeks ago, also as the protagonist, the theatrical version of Gazon Mauditwhich in 1995 had a very successful film version with Victoria Abril and Josiane Balasko (it premiered in our country under the title of bed for three). The work will arrive next July at the Avignon Festival.

There were also novelties on the side of Ventana Sur, the market that, at the initiative of the Cannes Festival, has been operating for a decade and a half in Argentina every year at the beginning of December. A few days ago, an agreement was finalized with the film commission of the Mexican state of Jalisco to launch a script contest for fantasy and horror feature films called Oscura Tinta at the next edition of Ventana Sur, which will have a $25,000 prize for the winner.

Increasingly devoted to this niche of stories, Ventana Sur also agreed with Mexican producers to open a new video game exhibition room for the dissemination of stories produced in the Spanish-speaking countries of Latin America, Spain and Portugal. The initiative is part of a Ventana Sur program called Maquinitas.