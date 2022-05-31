Cannes 2022

If there is a cinema red carpet that can overshadow the oscars that is without a doubt that of the 75th edition of one of the quintessential film competitions, Cannes. For cinema and glamour, Cannes is synonymous with spectacle because it brings together big stars of the momentis the place on the French Riviera where you have to be, the center of all eyes on the planet and the best showcase to show off fashion.

One more year where we will see in the La Croisette promenade the best looks where transparencies, sequins, acid colors and incombustible black have been present in this great movie catwalk that returns in style for nine days of celebration and premieres.

Eva Longoria. Black dress with ruffles, transparencies and strategically placed sequins by Alberta Ferretti and black velvet choker with diamonds Chopard.

Julianne Moore. Lady style dress in black satin with a deep V neckline and a voluminous skirt by Bottega Venetawith a striking necklace of diamonds and emeralds from Bulgarian.

Katherine Langford. Design of prada of sequins where the attention was focused on the back with a wide neckline and rectangular train that was completed with a diamond necklace.

Caroline Daur. Fuchsia sequin mini dress is one of the most acclaimed trends of Maison Valentino. Combined with the platform lounges of the house gucci and earrings of Tiffany & Co..

Frederique Bel. Asymmetric light blue mini dress with feathers and large cape with rear tail signed by Yanina Couture.

Lashana Lynch. Design with lurex embroidery Fendi Couture and jewelry from Chopard.

Agathe Rousselle. Champagne-colored model composed of a corseted bodice with beading on the side and a wide chiffon skirt that matches the scarf that fell down her back. Louis Vuitton.

Amandine Petit. Romantic dress by Dessang Paris in mint green with draping at the waist, asymmetrical neckline, corset bodice and wide skirt.

Lori Harvey. Lemon yellow design with a strapless neckline and a voluminous skirt of Alexandre Vau-thier and jewelry Messika Paris.

Urvashi Rautela. Voluminous white tulle dress with several layers of ruffles and asymmetrical neckline Tony Ward Couture. Jewels from the Messika by collection Kate Moss.

Jessica Wang. Long floral dress from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection by Nicholas Jebranmade up of a fitted and enveloping bodice with a strapless neckline and a huge puffed skirt.

Elle Fanning. pink tulle dress Armani Prive subtly embroidered with small crystals that made her look like a nymph and jewels of Chopard.

Martha Lozano. Spectacular with a custom design created from 26 meters in yellow Victoria Couture with crystal draped corset swaroski sewn to the neckline and four-meter tail, high-heeled sandals aquazzura.

Katherine Langford. Intense fuchsia shirt dress in XL format, with matching bra underneath from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection by valentine.

grace elizabeth. Satin dress with hulter neck in gold finish neckline Walter with a bare back and a long tail.

Jasmine Tookes. Pleated dress with full skirt in yellow Tony Ward crystal embroidery along the body and a theatrical maxi flounce that started from the neckline and jewelry from Messika Paris.

Alessandra Ambrossio. Featuring an oversized puffed skirt piece with flourish panels and three strategically placed pieces covered in rhinestones from Stephane Rolland from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection Couture.

Cindy Bruna. Infinite layers of pink tulle design Giambattista Valli.

Patricia Contreras. Beaded corset dress with see-through details and feather detail, with a matching cape of shoulder pads. sophie couture.

Nieves Alvarez. Aquamarine dress with a deep neckline adorned with pearl crochet, matching crystals, silk tulle appliqués and a honeycomb pattern topped with silver threads. elie saab from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection and jewelry from Bulgarian.

Deepika Padukone. In an elegant black and gold striped and sequined saree from the Indian designer Sabyasachi with gold headband with rhinestones and matching earrings.

rebecca hall. Dress with long sleeves of pleated fabric feathers in pink and red the colorful trend of the season designed by gucci.

Pooja Hegde. Princess-style dress in dusty pink that simulated delicate feathers on the skirt.

Tony Garrn. White silk dress with voluminous sleeves and a very sophisticated cut-out cut with an open back from the Fall/Winter 22-23 collection by Philosophia di Lawrence Serafina.

Meryem Uzerli. Aquamarine dress combined with a matching lilac bow with sequin drop-shaped applications on her neckline and at the end of the skirt, by Yanina Couture and jewelry from Chopard.

Frederique Bel. Signature baby blue dress Yanina Couture, with beads that decorate both the strapless neckline and the hem of the dress covered in feathers and on top a long cape with volume. jewelry Helen Joy.

Tallia Storm. In its line of neon colors, it has a design with puffed sleeves and a print of mermaid scales on its skirt, creating Yanina Couture.

Farhana Bodi. Majestic in a super fuchsia dress with feathers at the neckline and skirt with four meters of atelier haute couture coloa Zuhrah.

Loujain Adada. Strapless chiffon dress with a corset bodice and forms at the neckline, transparent gloves and jewels from Chopard.

Emilia Schule. One-piece short white jumpsuit from the German firm’s bridal collection Kaviar Gauchebow at the neckline and cape with volume, jewels Bulgarian.

Leonie Hanne. In all his appearances he dazzled. One of the dresses she wore was a striking dress

bubblegum pink tulle with voluminous shoulders and skirt with train Nicole + Feliciajewelery pomellato and sandals of aquazzura.

Another is a costume made up of a sleeveless corset-type Bodysuit created from small crystals combined with a voluminous train several meters long with ruffles in Tony Ward and jewelry from pomellato.

josephine japy. Crossed top as a Walter neck attached to a long skirt with subtle glitter and transparencies of Armani private.

Josephine Skriver-Karlsen. She wore a spectacular dress Tony Ward black and white with jewels Messika.

Sharon Stone. She wears an impressive white transformable dress with blue prints that included a large train and volume, halfway through with the help of two models also dressed in blue who helped her unhook her overskirt, turning it from a wonderful tight dress of Dolce and Gabbana of which she is an ambassador.

It seems that it is fashionable to surprise with two looks in one, we already live it in the Met Gala and now in Cannes. In the next events and red carpets there will also be this type of trend, transformable dresses are here to stay.