Cannes celebrated 59-year-old star Tom Cruise in a big way

The Tom Cruise mania landed on Wednesday in Canneswhere the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the French film festival to walk the red carpet, receive a palm d’or surprise and see a squadron of French fighter jets fly over where the European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cannes celebrated the 59-year-old star in a big way, paying homage to Cruise not only with a rare onstage interview and red carpet premiere, complete with a jet display flight that left trails of colored smoke, but with the unexpected delivery of one palm d’or honorary.

Festival president Pierre Lescure announced the award — only some 15 honorary Palme d’Ors have been handed out before — onstage just before the screening began. Cruise held the jackpot of Cannes while the audience gave him a standing ovation.

Cruise brought quite a stir to the Croisette, where a crowd gathered around the Palais des Festivals chanting “Tom!” to try to see at least a little of the star. The song “Great Balls of Fire” resounded on the carpet.

The actor hadn’t been to the festival in three decades, but amid the massive disruption of other media challenging the experience in film, Cannes and Cruise exuded a vibe of old friends.

“He is devoted to cinema”declared artistic director Thierry Fremaux. Cruise’s enthusiastic welcome seemed somewhat like an action hero sent to save the day.

“I make movies for the big screen”Cruise said to applause in an interview on stage in the Debussy room at Cannes.

The European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, meant one of the most stellar red carpets of the Film Festival of Canneswhich began on Tuesday and will end on May 28.

Among the attendees wasn Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy Y Eva Longoria — along with “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

Cruise arrived by helicopter for the premiere of the movie in San Diego that took place aboard an aircraft carrier, Cannes he arrived in a more traditional way, in a motorcade along with the cast and crew. Cruise stopped for a few minutes to sign autographs and take photos with fans lined up across the street from the carpet.

Prior to this, the festival paid tribute to Cruise in a career-spanning video montage, after which the actor discussed his dedication to filmmaking in an interview that steered clear of any personal questions. Instead, he responded to interviewer Didier Allouc’s insistence on why Monsieur Cruise takes so many risks by doing his own stunts.

“Nobody asked Gene Kelly ‘why do you dance?'” Cruise replied.

the stop at Cannes of “Top Gun: Maverick” is part of a world tour of the movie ahead of its US Memorial Day holiday weekend premiere (May 30). In addition to the San Diego premiere, it had a red carpet in Mexico and landed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Paramount Pictures delayed its release by two years due to the pandemic, a move that appears to be paying off with rave reviews and the expectation that “Top Gun: Maverick” will easily be Cruise’s biggest box office release.

When asked if he was ever tempted to send the movie to a streaming service, Cruise responded emphatically.

“No, that’s never going to happen,” Cruise said to loud applause. “That was never going to happen.”

Cruise spent most of the conversation explaining his extreme dedication to the art of filmmaking, how from a very early age he delved into every element of film productions and analyzed how certain modes of acting worked best on the big screen. He returned time and time again to the making of 1981’s “Taps” with George C. Scott as a formative experience.

“Please,” Cruise said, thinking back then, “if I could do this for the rest of my life, I would never take it for granted.”