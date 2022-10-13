Cannes: Elle Fanning, Jennifer Connelly and Eva Longoria swept the red carpet

Just two days after its start, the Cannes Film Festival it became a true demonstration of fashion, trends and glamour. The stars shine on the red carpet with gala bets and echo the phenomena that were seen on the catwalks. Among the guests, celebrities such as Elle FanningJennifer Connelly and Eva Longoria stood out with their looks on the second day.

Elle Fanning shone in a pink maxi dress

The actress Elle Fanning reaffirmed her romantic and princely style with a very elegant dress signed by Armani Prive: a design strapless color pale pink made of tulle, embellished with crystals and with one vaporous fada with more volume in the lower part.

Elle Fanning stunned in her Armani Privé tulle gown on the Cannes red carpet. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe) By: REUTERS

The complements? Sober and delicate, in harmony with the dress: a silver glitter choker with a matching bracelet and a small glittery bow in her hair, which was loose and hairstyle with waves. Finally, the makeup bet was classic: outlined eyes, mascara, blush and red lips.

Elle Fanning matched her dress with silver accessories. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe) By: REUTERS

Jennifer Connelly bet on a silver look

Jennifer Connelly arrived on the Cannes red carpet arm in arm Tom Cruise for the presentation of the second part of top gun. And she did it to pure glamor: I carry a silver louis vuitton bodycon dress with long sleeves and collar off shoulders.

Jennifer Connelly wore a silver dress at Cannes. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

He accompanied the gala bet with a gathered strap, makeup in neutral tones and an XXL silver ring with a black stonematching the dress.

The two bets of Eva Longoria: black and silver

On the first day of the festival, Eva Longoria arrived at the opening ceremony wearing what was one of the most photographed and talked about looks: designed by the Italian Alberta Ferrettishowed off with a black dress with thin straps and transparent sectors adorned with glitter and ruffled appliqués.

Eva Longoria chose a black dress with transparencies and glitter. (Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME)

The next day, for the screening of top gunsurprised again with a metallic dress by Cristina Ottaviano, fitted to the body, with dropped straps and a mosaic effect. She accompanied him with matching jewelry, stunning eye makeup with intense eyeliner and shadows in shades of purple, and a semi-updo with straps.

Eva Longoria shone in a metallic dress on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier) By: REUTERS

With nine days of festival ahead, there is no doubt that the next looks of red carpet They will also be a demonstration of style and elegance.

