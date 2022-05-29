Cannes Festival 2022; These were the best celebrity looks – El Sol de México

This Saturday concluded the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festivalwhich in addition to being one of the most important for the film industrybecomes a real fashion show by the large number of celebrities who parade with sophisticated looks for the long Red carpet.

For 12 days glamor and elegance reigned in the Palais des Festivals located south of Francethanks to the celebrities who attended clad in sequins, glitter, transparencies and puffed outfits with which more than one was crowned as the most stylish and best dressed.

Cara Delevingne

One of the famous that left more than one speechless, was the 29 year old model, Cara Delevingne, who walked the red carpet with a daring black dress with plunging neckline.

It was a long-sleeved design with a V neckline that reaches to the waist and the skirt of the dress had a sexy slit that exposed the left leg.

She combined it with high black platform sandals signed by Balmain and a 6-inch heel that featured an ankle strap.

The jeweler’s It was a gold necklace of double star pendants and she only wore one earring. Her hairstyle was pulled back into a high bun, and in makeup she opted for smokey eyes and red lipstick.

Bella Hadid

Other super model who was invited to the gala was Bella Hadidwho attended the premiere of The Innocent by Louis Garrel.

For the occasion she wore a black dress from the archive of the Italian firm versace designed in 1987 by Gianni Versace.

It was a fitted design strapless wearing a velvet skirt with a cape around her waist. She completed the look with Chopard diamond earrings and rings and black stilettos.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

The dukes of cambridge were the guests of honor at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the new movie in which he stars Tom Cruisesequel to the tape that made him successful in 1986.

For this event, as expected, Kate Middleton He captured the attention of international lenses with his impressive look.

She arrived at London’s Leicester Square in a fitted and elegant dress that highlighted her slender and shapely figure, signed by Roland Mouretin black with a white bardot neckline, which she combined with black shoes from pradaa clutch bag from Alexander McQueen and long diamond earrings Robinsonwhich were his only accessory.

Eva Longoria

The famous American actress proved to be a fashionista with a dress full of transparencies in black.

It was embellished with sequins and subtle ruffles, signed by Alberta Ferretti. She accessorized with a black velvet choker with diamonds, by Chopard.

Katherine Langford

The touch of glamor and brightness was put by the Australian actress Katherine Langfordwho attended the screening of Corten!, in an elegant long dress silver sequin signed by prada.

The design featured a discreet V neckline and straps and a train that had the bow detail that fitted in the back.