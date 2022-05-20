Cannes Festival | Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway make a splash on the red carpet

The red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival continues to leave wonderful looks. On its third day, the event was attended by Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway, who dazzled at the red carpet with two very different outfits but that perfectly reflected their styles.

Also Nieves Álvarez was glamorous with a wonderful crochet design and Alessandra Ambrosio left speechless with a brilliant creation. These were the most outstanding looks of the third day of Cannes:

Julia Roberts risked and won in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton suit. A classic design by Nicolas Ghesquière that the actress wore with simple strappy sandals in the same tone and a stunning Chopard necklace in 18-carat white and yellow gold adorned with a central yellow diamond, over 100 carats.



Julia Roberts on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Guillaume Horcajuelo / EFE



Anne Hathaway looked stunning in a white Giorgio Armani two-piece. the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada she made an impact in a strapless top and a high-waisted skirt with a back slit, both pieces studded with white sequins, which she paired with an off-the-shoulder satin cape with a long train. She completed the look with a diamond and sapphire pendant from Bulgari.



Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE



Nieves Álvarez also turned heads in a gorgeous flared design from Elie Saab’s spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection. The Spanish model left her speechless with an aquamarine dress that was reminiscent of crochet and was decorated with pearls, crystals of the same tone, honeycomb panel made with silver threads and silk tulle appliqués.



Nieves Álvarez on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Instagram @eliesaabworld

Alessandra Ambrosio was another of the great protagonists of the red carpet with her impressive design by Stéphane Rolland. The Brazilian model wore a design from the spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection, with strategically placed rhinestone-filled panels on the bodice and a full skirt. She finished off the look with long white gloves and diamond jewelry.



Alessandra Ambrosio on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Elle Fanning attended the Giambattista Valli x Chopard party in the company’s sophisticated black design with a strapless neckline, dropped sleeves and a full skirt.



Elle Fanning at one of the parties organized as part of the Festival Instagram @samanthamcmillen_stylist

Jasmine Tookes showed off her midriff in a dazzling two-piece from Zuhair Murad’s spring-summer 2022 collection. A set in metallic tones formed by a crop top with long sleeves and a skirt with slit and details cut out on the side closure.



Jasmine Tookes on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Guillaume Horcajuelo / EFE

Leonie Hanne opted for transparencies with a design full of embroidered pearls, with original volume sleeves and matching gloves. A design that she accompanied with Pomellato jewelry.



Leonie Hanne on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Cindy Bruna relied on one of Giambattista Valli’s voluminous designs, in this case, for a dress full of pink tulle from the spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection.



Cindy Bruna on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Juror Rebecca Hall jumped on the midriff slit trend in a black Gucci dress, with paillettes on the body and sleeves and with the pleated skirt.



Rebecca Hall on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Rose Bertram, in a green translucent fishnet design, with a corset-style bodice and asymmetrical skirt. A piece with fringe details and green crystals signed by Hamda Al Fahim.



Rose Bertram on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival John Phillips / EFE

Gala González walked the red carpet in a black dress with fashionable openings and original jeweled straps that embellished the neckline.