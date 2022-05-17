Cannes Festival | The films to be discussed: from Cronenberg’s ‘body horror’ to Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

“I’m sure there will be dropouts in theaters within five minutes.” This is how veteran David Cronenberg, 79, talks about his new creature. A futuristic thriller that he wrote twenty years ago that marks his return to body horror with controversial surgery scenes directed by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.



Cronenberg plays hard with ‘Crimes of the future’

ELVIS

The Australian Baz Luhrmann, the same one who presented ‘Moulin Rouge’ in Cannes 21 years ago, has directed this biopic about the King of Rock (Austin Butler) focused on his relationship with his manager, played by Tom Hanks.



Austin Butler in a scene from Elvis Uncredited/AP

THE STARS AT NOON

Based on Denis Johnson’s novel, Claire Denis tells the story of the passionate relationship between an American journalist and a British businessman in 1980s Nicaragua as they try to escape the dangers of the revolution.

SHOWING UP

After astonishing with ‘First cow’, the American Kelly Reichard delves into the story of a sculptor full of frustrations (Michelle Williams) before the moment of an exhibition that could change her career.



Michelle Williams in a scene from the film

ARMAGEDDON TIME

James Gray draws an intimate semi-autobiographical teenage tale set in 1980s Queens with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins in the lead roles.



The protagonists

THE TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

After winning the Palme d’Or with The Square, the Swedish Ruben Östlund returns to the fray with his strangest satire. A couple of supermodels (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) embark on a luxury cruise ship unaware that their captain is planning dirty tricks on the passengers.

BROKER

Hirokazu Kore-eda won with a family affair and now it’s trying again with the phenomenon of South Korea’s baby boxes, places where newborns are anonymously abandoned for other people to take in.



Still from ‘Broker’

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING

George Miller is behind this fantasy romance where Idris Elba is a genie who grants Tilda Swinton’s character three wishes in a negotiation that takes place in an Istanbul hotel room.



Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba

PACIFICATION

Another one that will not leave anyone indifferent is Albert Serra, who climbs to the first division of the contest with a story set in Tahiti that is about the romance between a French diplomat and a Polynesian writer.



film frame

ACE BESTAS

Rodrigo Sorogoyen lands in Cannes with a disturbing rural thriller co-written with Isabel Peña that talks about the conflicts that arise in a Galician village when a French couple decides to carry out a life project that will collide with the interests of a neighbor played by Luis Zahera