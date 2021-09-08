Cannes Film Festival 2021: L’Oréal Paris and Kate Winslet will award a director

For over 24 years …

L’Oréal Paris is Official Partner of Cannes Film Festival. And for the Cannes Film Festival 2021 he has chosen to emphasize his own even more role of supporter (always and with determination) offemale emancipation. In all sectors, in all areas.

Cinema, including. Since the female underrepresentation in cinema it is a major problem. Just think that, despite the short films are considered the future of the film world, only the 21.3 percent of these is directed by women. And only 7 were nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

For reduce prejudices and eliminate this gender gap, L’Oréal Paris has chosen to establish an award: Lights on Women Award.

Cannes Film Festival 2021: L’Oréal Paris rewards female directors

Spotlight lit on the cinema. And on women. On the occasion of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, L’Oréal Paris announces the award Lights on Women Award. The award will honor a emerging director in collaboration with the competition Short films from the Cannes Film Festival. The winner will be chosen from a selection of the competition and short film programs in the international film schools and can win up to 30 thousand euros of financial support.

An award that will also offer it great visibility and the support of cinematographic talents. Like the sisterhood with Kate Winslet, Oscar winner and Ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, who will contribute to the decision of the final choice and will announce it. The awards ceremony will take place at the Jeune Cinéma dinner on July 16 in Cannes. During the Festival …

