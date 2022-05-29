Cannes Film Festival 2022: from Anne Hathaway to Julia Roberts, the most impressive looks of the third day

In a new day the Cannes Film Festival it once again became a showcase not only for the anticipated films that find their ideal exhibition space there, but also for the great figures who take advantage of the occasion to unfold their vein fashionist.

One of them was the actress Anne Hathawaywho appeared this Thursday with his co-star Jeremy Strong for the premiere of brand new film by James Gray, Armageddon Time. The Oscar winner wore a white sequined design from Armani Privé, crowned with a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace.

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong were present at the screening of the film they star in, Armageddon Time Joel C Ryan – Invision

The diamond and sapphire pendant that Hathaway wore LOIC VENANCE – AFP

In the same projection was Julia Roberts , with his smile as indisputable seal, and a very elegant and sober look: black Louis Vuitton suit, which he accompanied with thin strap sandals of the same tone. Like the Hathaway case, the stunning detail was the 18K white and yellow gold necklace adorned with a yellow Chopard diamond which immediately drew attention.

Julia Roberts also did not miss the premiere of James Gray’s film and walked the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton suit Vianney Le Caer – Invision

Also, the model Adriana Lima chose a black Balmain dress with her pregnant belly exposed and thanked Rihanna -who just became a new mom- for being a source of inspiration.

The singer, of course, set a trend these months when, during her pregnancy, she chose baggy garments with designs cut out, precisely so as not to hide her pregnancy but to show it with pride and a lot of glamor. As for Lima, the model is expecting a child with her partner, film producer Andre Lemmers.

The Chopard necklace that Roberts wore LOIC VENANCE – AFP

Adriana Lima showing off her baby bump in a Balmain cut out dress (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein – WireImage

Jury member Deepika Padukone posed for flashes at the premiere of James Gray’s film (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Daniel Cole – AP

British singer Tallia Storm also hit the red carpet ahead of the Armageddon Time screening. Doug Peters – PA Wire

The actress Aishwarya Rai left everyone speechless with the design chosen for the third day of the festival Doug Peters – PA Wire

The model Grace Elizabeth posed this Thursday on the red carpet CHRISTOPHE SIMON – AFP

The model Jasmine Tookes, resplendent on Thursday in Cannes PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA – AFP

A very bold green dress for Emma Todt Joel C Ryan – Invision

The fashion influencer Masoom Minawala showed why it is the word authorized to shine on the red carpets ANTONIN THUILLIER – AFP

The member of the jury, the actress and director Rebecca Hall, also posed for the flashes before the premiere of Armageddon Time Joel C Ryan – Invision

Belgian model Rose Bertram wearing her jewelry LOIC VENANCE – AFP

The back of the stunning dress chosen by the model Alessandra Ambrosio CHRISTOPHE SIMON – AFP

The front, just as striking PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA – AFP