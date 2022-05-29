Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2022: from Anne Hathaway to Julia Roberts, the most impressive looks of the third day

In a new day the Cannes Film Festival it once again became a showcase not only for the anticipated films that find their ideal exhibition space there, but also for the great figures who take advantage of the occasion to unfold their vein fashionist.

One of them was the actress Anne Hathawaywho appeared this Thursday with his co-star Jeremy Strong for the premiere of brand new film by James Gray, Armageddon Time. The Oscar winner wore a white sequined design from Armani Privé, crowned with a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace.

In the same projection was Julia Roberts, with his smile as indisputable seal, and a very elegant and sober look: black Louis Vuitton suit, which he accompanied with thin strap sandals of the same tone. Like the Hathaway case, the stunning detail was the 18K white and yellow gold necklace adorned with a yellow Chopard diamond which immediately drew attention.

Also, the model Adriana Lima chose a black Balmain dress with her pregnant belly exposed and thanked Rihanna -who just became a new mom- for being a source of inspiration.

The singer, of course, set a trend these months when, during her pregnancy, she chose baggy garments with designs cut out, precisely so as not to hide her pregnancy but to show it with pride and a lot of glamor. As for Lima, the model is expecting a child with her partner, film producer Andre Lemmers.

British singer Tallia Storm also hit the red carpet ahead of the Armageddon Time screening.
The actress Aishwarya Rai left everyone speechless with the design chosen for the third day of the festival
The model Grace Elizabeth posed this Thursday on the red carpet
The model Jasmine Tookes, resplendent on Thursday in Cannes
A very bold green dress for Emma Todt
The fashion influencer Masoom Minawala showed why it is the word authorized to shine on the red carpets
The member of the jury, the actress and director Rebecca Hall, also posed for the flashes before the premiere of Armageddon Time
Belgian model Rose Bertram wearing her jewelry
The back of the stunning dress chosen by the model Alessandra Ambrosio
The front, just as striking
A lot of tulle for the Spanish fashion influencer, Marta Sierra
