Cannes Film Festival 2022 schedule announced

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival line-up has been announced, including new films from directors David Cronenberg and Claire Denis.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival, to be held from May 17 to 28, marks the 75th edition of the festival. The director of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, and the outgoing president, Pierre Lescure, have announced the program today (April 14).

Cronenberg will premiere his new horror film Future Crimes, starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. It takes place in the not too distant future where humanity has evolved and is “learning to adapt to its synthetic environment”.

Other films competing for the festival’s top award are new films by filmmakers Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt, Arnaud Desplechin, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, James Gray and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic were previously announced for the festival, although they will be staged out of competition. Also making its debut is George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

At last year’s festival, Julia Ducournau’s body horror film Titane received the Palme d’Or. Other awards included best screenplay for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamusa Oe for Drive My Car, which went on to win best international film at the Oscars.

You can check the list of films competing for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival below.

The Sacred Spider – Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiers – Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Future Crimes – David Cronenberg

The Midday Stars – Claire Denis

Frere et Soeur – Arnaud Desplechin

Tori and Lokita – Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Close – Lukas Dhont

The Hour of Armageddon – James Gray

Broker – Hirokazu Kore-eda

Nostalgia – Mario Martone

RMN – Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of sadness – Ruben Ostlund

Decisions to Leave – Park Chan-Wook

Showing Up – Kelly Reichardt

Leila’s Brothers – Saeed Roustavi

The Child of Heaven – Tarik Saleh

Tchaikovsky’s Wife – Kirill Serebrennikov

Hi-Han (Eo) – Jerzy Skolimowski